Streams

To use Node.js APIs in your Worker, add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your wrangler.toml file.

The Node.js streams API External link icon Open external link is the original API for working with streaming data in JavaScript, predating the WHATWG ReadableStream standard External link icon Open external link . A stream is an abstract interface for working with streaming data in Node.js. Streams can be readable, writable, or both. All streams are instances of EventEmitter.

Where possible, you should use the WHATWG standard “Web Streams” API External link icon Open external link , which is supported in Workers External link icon Open external link .

import { Readable , Transform , } from 'node:stream' ; import { text , } from 'node:stream/consumers' ; import { pipeline , } from 'node:stream/promises' ; class MyTransform extends Transform { constructor ( ) { super ( { encoding : 'utf8' } ) ; } _transform ( chunk , _ , cb ) { this . push ( chunk . toString ( ) . toUpperCase ( ) ) ; cb ( ) ; } _flush ( cb ) { this . push ( '

' ) ; cb ( ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( ) { const chunks = [ "hello " , "from " , "the " , "wonderful " , "world " , "of " , "node.js " , "streams!" ] ; function nextChunk ( readable ) { readable . push ( chunks . shift ( ) ) ; if ( chunks . length === 0 ) readable . push ( null ) ; else queueMicrotask ( ( ) => nextChunk ( readable ) ) ; } const readable = new Readable ( { encoding : 'utf8' , read ( ) { nextChunk ( readable ) ; } } ) ; const transform = new MyTransform ( ) ; await pipeline ( readable , transform ) ; return new Response ( await text ( transform ) ) ; } } ;