Wildcard matching and referencing
You can use the asterisk (
*) in any URL segment to match certain patterns. For example,
example.com/t*st would match:
example.com/test
example.com/toast
example.com/trust
example.com/foo/* does not match
example.com/foo, but
example.com/foo* does match.
Helpful tips
- To match both
httpand
https, write
example.com. Writing
*example.comis unnecessary.
- To match every page on a domain, write
example.com/*. Writing
example.comwill not work.
- To match every page on a domain and its subdomains, write
*example.com/*. Writing
example.comwill not work.
- A wildcard (
*) in a page rule URL will match even if no characters are present and may include any part of the URL, including the query string.
Reference wildcard matches
You can reference a matched wildcard later using the
$<X> syntax, where
<X> indicates the index of a glob pattern. For example,
$1 represents the first wildcard match and
$2 represents the second wildcard match.
The
$<X> syntax is especially useful with the Forwarding URL setting. For example, you could forward
http://*.example.com/* to
http://example.com/images/$1/$2.jpg.
This rule would match
http://cloud.example.com/flare.jpg, which would be forwarded to
http://example.com/images/cloud/flare.jpg.
To add a
$ character in the forwarding URL, escape it by adding a backslash
\ in front like
\$.