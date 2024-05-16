Use cases
1 min read
The most common uses cases are:
- Enforce granular access control to resources. Includes access control based on criteria such as user agent, IP address, referrer, host, country, and world region.
- Protect against credential stuffing and account takeover attacks.
- Limit the number of operations performed by individual clients. Includes preventing scraping by bots, accessing sensitive data, bulk creation of new accounts, and programmatic buying in ecommerce platforms.
- Protect REST APIs from resource exhaustion (targeted DDoS attacks) and resources from abuse in general.
- Protect GraphQL APIs by preventing server overload and limiting the number of operations.