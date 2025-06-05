Angular
In this guide, you will create a new Angular ↗ application and deploy to Cloudflare Workers (with the new Workers Assets).
Use the
create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Angular's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.
To use
create-cloudflare to create a new Angular project with Workers Assets, run the following command:
After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:
After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.
Your project can be deployed to a
*.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own.
The following command will build and deploy your project. If you're using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.
By default, Cloudflare first tries to match a request path against a static asset path, which is based on the file structure of the uploaded asset directory. This is either the directory specified by
assets.directory in your Wrangler config or, in the case of the Cloudflare Vite plugin, the output directory of the client build. Failing that, we invoke a Worker if one is present. If there is no Worker, or the Worker then uses the asset binding, Cloudflare will fallback to the behaviour set by
not_found_handling.
Refer to the routing documentation for more information about how routing works with static assets, and how to customize this behavior.
