In this guide, you will create a new Angular ↗ application and deploy to Cloudflare Workers (with the new Workers Assets).

1. Set up a new project

Use the create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Angular's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.

To use create-cloudflare to create a new Angular project with Workers Assets, run the following command:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-angular-app --framework=angular Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-angular-app --framework=angular Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-angular-app --framework=angular

After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:

Terminal window cd my-angular-app

2. Develop locally

After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev

3. Deploy your Project

Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own.

The following command will build and deploy your project. If you're using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy

Static assets

By default, Cloudflare first tries to match a request path against a static asset path, which is based on the file structure of the uploaded asset directory. This is either the directory specified by assets.directory in your Wrangler config or, in the case of the Cloudflare Vite plugin, the output directory of the client build. Failing that, we invoke a Worker if one is present. If there is no Worker, or the Worker then uses the asset binding, Cloudflare will fallback to the behaviour set by not_found_handling .

Refer to the routing documentation for more information about how routing works with static assets, and how to customize this behavior.