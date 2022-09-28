Client-side render
You can initialize and customize the Turnstile widget on your web page via implicit or explicit rendering.
Implicitly render the Turnstile widget
The HTML is scanned for elements that have a
cf-turnstile class name:
<div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey="yourSitekey" data-callback="javascriptCallback"></div>
Once a challenge has been solved, a token is passed to the success callback. This token must be validated against our siteverify endpoint. A token can only be validated once and cannot be consumed twice.
To configure the challenge, refer to Configurations containing data attributes and render parameters.
Check out the demo and its source code.
Protect forms
Turnstile is often used to protect forms on websites such as login forms, contact forms, and more. After inserting the JavaScript script tag, customers can embed
<div class="cf-turnstile"></div> into their site to protect their forms.
For example:
<form action="/login" method="POST"> <input type="text" placeholder="username"/> <input type="password" placeholder="password"/> <div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey="<YOUR_SITE_KEY>"></div> <button type="submit" value="Submit">Log in</button>
</form>
An invisible input with the name
cf-turnstile-response is added and will be sent to the server with the other fields.
Disable implicit rendering
You can disable implicit rendering by replacing the script from:
https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js
To:
https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?render=explicit
When using this option, HTML elements with the
cf-turnstile class will not show a challenge. The
turnstile.render function must be invoked using the following steps.
Explicitly render the Turnstile widget
- Insert the JavaScript tag:
<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?onload= onloadTurnstileCallback" async defer></script>
- Once the script is embedded, you will have access to a global function with multiple callback options you can customize. For the following function to work properly, the page must contain an HTML element with ID
example-container.
The challenge can be invoked explicitly with the following JavaScript snippet:
window.onloadTurnstileCallback = function () { const turnstileOptions = { sitekey: '<YOUR_SITE_KEY>', callback: function(token) { console.log(`Challenge Success ${token}`); } }; turnstile.render('#example-container', turnstileOptions); }
Turnstile can be programmatically loaded by invoking the
turnstile.render() function in the global
window object.
The
turnstile.render: function (container: string | HTMLElement, params: RenderParameters) render takes an argument to a HTML widget.
If the invocation is successful, the function returns a
widgetId. If the invocation is unsuccessful, the function returns
undefined.
Access a widget’s state
In addition to the
render() function, Turnstile supports obtaining the widget’s response from a
widgetId via the
turnstile.getResponse(widgetId: string) function.
Reset a widget
If a given widget has expired or needs to be reloaded, you can use the
turnstile.reset(widgetId: string) function to reset the widget.
Configurations
|JavaScript Render Parameters
|Data Attribute
|Description
|sitekey
data-sitekey
|Every widget has a sitekey. This sitekey is associated with the corresponding widget configuration and is created upon the widget creation.
|action
data-action
|A customer value that can be used to differentiate widgets under the same sitekey in analytics and which is returned upon validation.
|cData
data-cdata
|A customer payload that can be used to attach customer data to the challenge throughout its issuance and which is returned upon validation.
|callback
data-callback
|A JavaScript callback that is invoked upon success of the challenge. The callback is passed a token that can be validated.
|expired-callback
data-expired-callback
|A JavaScript callback that is invoked when a challenge expires.
|error-callback
data-error-callback
|A JavaScript callback that is invoked when there is a network error.
|theme
data-theme
|The widget theme. Can take the following values:
light,
dark,
auto.
The default is
auto, which respects the user preference. This can be forced to light or dark by setting the theme accordingly.
|tabindex
data-tabindex
|The tabindex of Turnstile’s iframe for accessibility purposes. The default value is
0.