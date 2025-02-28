After a visitor successfully completes a Turnstile challenge, a token is generated and validated via the siteverify API. Token validation data provides crucial insights into your security posture.

For example, the token validation values in your analytics may look like this:

Token validation example

Metrics

Siteverify requests : The total number of requests made to the siteverify API in the given timeframe.

: The total number of requests made to the siteverify API in the given timeframe. Valid tokens : The number of siteverify requests with success:true responses.

: The number of siteverify requests with responses. Invalid tokens: The number of siteverify requests with success:false responses.

Call siteverify

It is important to call the siteverify API. Without calling siteverify API to validate the tokens, your website or application is not protected. Skipping token validation means you cannot confirm the visitor's legitimacy.