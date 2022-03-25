You can integrate Okta with Cloudflare Access to allow users to reach applications protected by Access with their Okta account.

Choose Web Application as the Application type and click Next.

Enter any name for the application. In the Login redirect URIs field, input your team domain followed by this callback at the end of the path: /cdn-cgi/access/callback . For example: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback

Specify an assignment. Any value can be selected based on the desired behavior.

Click Save.

From the application view, navigate to the Sign On tab.

Scroll down to the OpenID ConnectID Token.

Click Edit and set the Groups claim filter to Matches regex and the value .* .

Return to the General tab. Scroll down to find your credentials, and copy the ID and secret.

On the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication.

Under Login methods, click Add new.

Select Okta as your identity provider.

Input the ID, secret, and the Okta account URL.

(optional) Create an Okta API token and enter it in the Zero Trust dashboard (the token can be read-only). This will prevent your Okta groups from failing if you have more than 100 groups.