Respond with another site
Respond to the Worker request with the response from another website (example.com in this example).
addEventListener('fetch', function (event) { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
async function handleRequest(request) { // Only GET requests work with this proxy. if (request.method !== 'GET') return MethodNotAllowed(request); return fetch(`https://example.com`);
}
function MethodNotAllowed(request) { return new Response(`Method ${request.method} not allowed.`, { status: 405, headers: { Allow: 'GET', }, });
}