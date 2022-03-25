Firewall rules actions

The action of a firewall rule tells Cloudflare how to handle HTTP requests that have matched the rule expression.

​​ Supported actions

The table below lists the actions available in firewall rules. These actions are listed in order of precedence. If the same request matches two different rules which have the same priority, precedence determines the action to take.

For example, the Allow action takes precedence over the Block action. In a case where a request matches a rule with the Allow action and another with the Block action, precedence resolves the tie, and Cloudflare allows the request.

There are two exceptions to this behavior: the Log and Bypass actions. Unlike other actions, Log and Bypass do not terminate further evaluation within firewall rules. This means that if a request matches two different rules and one of those rules specifies the Log or Bypass action, the second action will be triggered instead, even though Log/Bypass has precedence. For reference information on rule actions available for Cloudflare products powered by the Ruleset Engine, refer to Rules language: Actions reference .