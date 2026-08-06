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aws-sdk-php

Example of how to configure aws-sdk-php to use R2.

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.


This example uses version 3 of the aws-sdk-php package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

<?php
require 'vendor/aws/aws-autoloader.php';

$bucket_name = "my-bucket";
// Provide your Cloudflare account ID
$account_id = "<ACCOUNT_ID>";
// Retrieve your S3 API credentials for your R2 bucket via API tokens (see: https://developers.cloudflare.com/r2/api/tokens)
$access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>";
$access_key_secret = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>";

$credentials = new Aws\Credentials\Credentials($access_key_id, $access_key_secret);

$options = [
    'region' => 'auto', // Required by SDK but not used by R2
    'endpoint' => "https://$account_id.r2.cloudflarestorage.com",
    'version' => 'latest',
    'credentials' => $credentials
];

$s3_client = new Aws\S3\S3Client($options);

$contents = $s3_client->listObjectsV2([
    'Bucket' => $bucket_name
]);

var_dump($contents['Contents']);

// array(1) {
//   [0]=>
//   array(5) {
//     ["Key"]=>
//     string(14) "ferriswasm.png"
//     ["LastModified"]=>
//     object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#187 (3) {
//       ["date"]=>
//       string(26) "2022-05-18 17:20:21.670000"
//       ["timezone_type"]=>
//       int(2)
//       ["timezone"]=>
//       string(1) "Z"
//     }
//     ["ETag"]=>
//     string(34) ""eb2b891dc67b81755d2b726d9110af16""
//     ["Size"]=>
//     string(5) "87671"
//     ["StorageClass"]=>
//     string(8) "STANDARD"
//   }
// }

$buckets = $s3_client->listBuckets();

var_dump($buckets['Buckets']);

// array(1) {
//   [0]=>
//   array(2) {
//     ["Name"]=>
//     string(11) "my-bucket"
//     ["CreationDate"]=>
//     object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#212 (3) {
//       ["date"]=>
//       string(26) "2022-05-18 17:19:59.645000"
//       ["timezone_type"]=>
//       int(2)
//       ["timezone"]=>
//       string(1) "Z"
//     }
//   }
// }

?>

Generate presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.

$cmd = $s3_client->getCommand('GetObject', [
    'Bucket' => $bucket_name,
    'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png'
]);

// The second parameter allows you to determine how long the presigned link is valid.
$request = $s3_client->createPresignedRequest($cmd, '+1 hour');

print_r((string)$request->getUri())
// https://my-bucket.<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/ferriswasm.png?X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>

// You can also create links for operations such as putObject to allow temporary write access to a specific key.
$cmd = $s3_client->getCommand('PutObject', [
    'Bucket' => $bucket_name,
    'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png'
]);

$request = $s3_client->createPresignedRequest($cmd, '+1 hour');

print_r((string)$request->getUri())

You can use the link generated by the putObject example to upload to the specified bucket and key, until the presigned link expires.

curl -X PUT https://my-bucket.<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/ferriswasm.png?X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature> --data-binary @ferriswasm.png

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