aws-sdk-php

Example of how to configure aws-sdk-php to use R2.

Overview Generate presigned URLs

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

This example uses version 3 of the aws-sdk-php ↗ package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

<? php require 'vendor/aws/aws-autoloader.php' ; $bucket_name = "my-bucket" ; // Provide your Cloudflare account ID $account_id = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" ; // Retrieve your S3 API credentials for your R2 bucket via API tokens (see: https://developers.cloudflare.com/r2/api/tokens) $access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ; $access_key_secret = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ; $credentials = new Aws\Credentials\Credentials ($access_key_id, $access_key_secret); $options = [ 'region' => 'auto' , // Required by SDK but not used by R2 'endpoint' => "https:// $account_id .r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , 'version' => 'latest' , 'credentials' => $credentials ]; $s3_client = new Aws\S3\S3Client ($options); $contents = $s3_client -> listObjectsV2 ([ 'Bucket' => $bucket_name ]); var_dump ($contents[ 'Contents' ]); // array(1) { // [0]=> // array(5) { // ["Key"]=> // string(14) "ferriswasm.png" // ["LastModified"]=> // object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#187 (3) { // ["date"]=> // string(26) "2022-05-18 17:20:21.670000" // ["timezone_type"]=> // int(2) // ["timezone"]=> // string(1) "Z" // } // ["ETag"]=> // string(34) ""eb2b891dc67b81755d2b726d9110af16"" // ["Size"]=> // string(5) "87671" // ["StorageClass"]=> // string(8) "STANDARD" // } // } $buckets = $s3_client -> listBuckets (); var_dump ($buckets[ 'Buckets' ]); // array(1) { // [0]=> // array(2) { // ["Name"]=> // string(11) "my-bucket" // ["CreationDate"]=> // object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#212 (3) { // ["date"]=> // string(26) "2022-05-18 17:19:59.645000" // ["timezone_type"]=> // int(2) // ["timezone"]=> // string(1) "Z" // } // } // } ?>

Generate presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.

$cmd = $s3_client -> getCommand ( 'GetObject' , [ 'Bucket' => $bucket_name, 'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png' ]); // The second parameter allows you to determine how long the presigned link is valid. $request = $s3_client -> createPresignedRequest ($cmd, '+1 hour' ); print_r (( string )$request -> getUri ()) // https://my-bucket.<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/ferriswasm.png?X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature> // You can also create links for operations such as putObject to allow temporary write access to a specific key. $cmd = $s3_client -> getCommand ( 'PutObject' , [ 'Bucket' => $bucket_name, 'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png' ]); $request = $s3_client -> createPresignedRequest ($cmd, '+1 hour' ); print_r (( string )$request -> getUri ())

You can use the link generated by the putObject example to upload to the specified bucket and key, until the presigned link expires.