Example of how to configure
aws-sdk-php to use R2.
You must
generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the
Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
This example uses version 3 of the
aws-sdk-php package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your ↗
S3 service client:
<? php
require 'vendor/aws/aws-autoloader.php' ;
$bucket_name = "my-bucket" ;
// Provide your Cloudflare account ID
$account_id = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" ;
// Retrieve your S3 API credentials for your R2 bucket via API tokens (see: https://developers.cloudflare.com/r2/api/tokens)
$access_key_id = "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" ;
$access_key_secret = "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" ;
$credentials = new Aws\Credentials\Credentials ($access_key_id, $access_key_secret);
$options = [
'region' => 'auto' , // Required by SDK but not used by R2
'endpoint' => "https:// $account_id .r2.cloudflarestorage.com" ,
'version' => 'latest' ,
'credentials' => $credentials
];
$s3_client = new Aws\S3\S3Client ($options);
$contents = $s3_client -> listObjectsV2 ([
'Bucket' => $bucket_name
]);
var_dump ($contents[ 'Contents' ]);
// array(1) {
// [0]=>
// array(5) {
// ["Key"]=>
// string(14) "ferriswasm.png"
// ["LastModified"]=>
// object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#187 (3) {
// ["date"]=>
// string(26) "2022-05-18 17:20:21.670000"
// ["timezone_type"]=>
// int(2)
// ["timezone"]=>
// string(1) "Z"
// }
// ["ETag"]=>
// string(34) ""eb2b891dc67b81755d2b726d9110af16""
// ["Size"]=>
// string(5) "87671"
// ["StorageClass"]=>
// string(8) "STANDARD"
// }
// }
$buckets = $s3_client -> listBuckets ();
var_dump ($buckets[ 'Buckets' ]);
// array(1) {
// [0]=>
// array(2) {
// ["Name"]=>
// string(11) "my-bucket"
// ["CreationDate"]=>
// object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#212 (3) {
// ["date"]=>
// string(26) "2022-05-18 17:19:59.645000"
// ["timezone_type"]=>
// int(2)
// ["timezone"]=>
// string(1) "Z"
// }
// }
// }
?>
You can also generate presigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.
$cmd = $s3_client -> getCommand ( 'GetObject' , [
'Bucket' => $bucket_name,
'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png'
]);
// The second parameter allows you to determine how long the presigned link is valid.
$request = $s3_client -> createPresignedRequest ($cmd, '+1 hour' );
print_r (( string )$request -> getUri ())
// https://my-bucket.<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/ferriswasm.png?X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>
// You can also create links for operations such as putObject to allow temporary write access to a specific key.
$cmd = $s3_client -> getCommand ( 'PutObject' , [
'Bucket' => $bucket_name,
'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png'
]);
$request = $s3_client -> createPresignedRequest ($cmd, '+1 hour' );
print_r (( string )$request -> getUri ())
You can use the link generated by the
putObject example to upload to the specified bucket and key, until the presigned link expires.
curl -X PUT https://my-bucket. < ACCOUNT_I D > .r2.cloudflarestorage.com/ferriswasm.png?X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD &X-Amz-Algorithm = AWS4-HMAC-SHA256 &X-Amz-Credential =< credential >& X-Amz-Date =< timestamp >& X-Amz-SignedHeaders = host &X-Amz-Expires = 3600 &X-Amz-Signature =< signature > --data-binary @ferriswasm.png