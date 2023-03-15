Configure aws-sdk-php for R2

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.



This example uses version 3 of the aws-sdk-php External link icon Open external link package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

<?php require 'vendor/aws/aws-autoloader.php' ; $bucket_name = "sdk-example" ; $account_id = "<accountid>" ; $access_key_id = "<access_key_id>" ; $access_key_secret = "<access_key_secret>" ; $credentials = new Aws \ Credentials \ Credentials ( $access_key_id , $access_key_secret ) ; $options = [ 'region' => 'auto' , 'endpoint' => "https:// $account_id .r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , 'version' => 'latest' , 'credentials' => $credentials ] ; $s3_client = new Aws \ S3 \ S3Client ( $options ) ; $contents = $s3_client -> listObjectsV2 ( [ 'Bucket' => $bucket_name ] ) ; var_dump ( $contents [ 'Contents' ] ) ; $buckets = $s3_client -> listBuckets ( ) ; var_dump ( $buckets [ 'Buckets' ] ) ; ? >

​​ Generate presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.

$cmd = $s3_client -> getCommand ( 'GetObject' , [ 'Bucket' => $bucket_name , 'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png' ] ) ; $request = $s3_client -> createPresignedRequest ( $cmd , '+1 hour' ) ; print_r ( ( string ) $request -> getUri ( ) ) $cmd = $s3_client -> getCommand ( 'PutObject' , [ 'Bucket' => $bucket_name , 'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png' ] ) ; $request = $s3_client -> createPresignedRequest ( $cmd , '+1 hour' ) ; print_r ( ( string ) $request -> getUri ( ) )

You can use the link generated by the putObject example to upload to the specified bucket and key, until the presigned link expires.