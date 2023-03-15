Cloudflare Docs
R2
R2
Configure aws-sdk-php for R2

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

This example uses version 3 of the aws-sdk-php package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

<?php

require 'vendor/aws/aws-autoloader.php';



$bucket_name        = "sdk-example";

$account_id         = "<accountid>";

$access_key_id      = "<access_key_id>";

$access_key_secret  = "<access_key_secret>";



$credentials = new Aws\Credentials\Credentials($access_key_id, $access_key_secret);



$options = [
    'region' => 'auto',
    'endpoint' => "https://$account_id.r2.cloudflarestorage.com",
    'version' => 'latest',
    'credentials' => $credentials

];



$s3_client = new Aws\S3\S3Client($options);



$contents = $s3_client->listObjectsV2([
    'Bucket' => $bucket_name

]);



var_dump($contents['Contents']);



// array(1) {

//   [0]=>

//   array(5) {

//     ["Key"]=>

//     string(14) "ferriswasm.png"

//     ["LastModified"]=>

//     object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#187 (3) {

//       ["date"]=>

//       string(26) "2022-05-18 17:20:21.670000"

//       ["timezone_type"]=>

//       int(2)

//       ["timezone"]=>

//       string(1) "Z"

//     }

//     ["ETag"]=>

//     string(34) ""eb2b891dc67b81755d2b726d9110af16""

//     ["Size"]=>

//     string(5) "87671"

//     ["StorageClass"]=>

//     string(8) "STANDARD"

//   }

// }



$buckets = $s3_client->listBuckets();



var_dump($buckets['Buckets']);



// array(1) {

//   [0]=>

//   array(2) {

//     ["Name"]=>

//     string(11) "sdk-example"

//     ["CreationDate"]=>

//     object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#212 (3) {

//       ["date"]=>

//       string(26) "2022-05-18 17:19:59.645000"

//       ["timezone_type"]=>

//       int(2)

//       ["timezone"]=>

//       string(1) "Z"

//     }

//   }

// }



?>

​​ Generate presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.

$cmd = $s3_client->getCommand('GetObject', [
    'Bucket' => $bucket_name,
    'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png'

]);



// The second parameter allows you to determine how long the presigned link is valid.

$request = $s3_client->createPresignedRequest($cmd, '+1 hour');



print_r((string)$request->getUri())

// https://sdk-example.<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/ferriswasm.png?X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>



// You can also create links for operations such as putObject to allow temporary write access to a specific key.

$cmd = $s3_client->getCommand('PutObject', [
    'Bucket' => $bucket_name,
    'Key' => 'ferriswasm.png'

]);



$request = $s3_client->createPresignedRequest($cmd, '+1 hour');



print_r((string)$request->getUri())

You can use the link generated by the putObject example to upload to the specified bucket and key, until the presigned link expires.

$ curl -X PUT https://sdk-example.<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/ferriswasm.png?X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature> --data-binary @ferriswasm.png