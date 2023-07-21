Cloudflare Docs
Content types

The content sections are in prioritized order and should be applied to all new developers.cloudflare.com products.

Content sectionRequired?Content description
OverviewYesThe purpose of a landing page is to welcome users and provide an overview of the product.
Get startedYesThe purpose of Get started content is to help users go from not using a product to successfully configuring and setting up.
How toNoThe purpose of a how to is to explain how to complete a task within the product.
ConceptNoThe purpose of a concept is to provide conceptual or descriptive information so users understand the background and context of a particular topic.
ReferenceNoThe purpose of reference content is to provide supplemental information (a “deep dive”) for further learning on settings, values, or options. While reference information is helpful for users, reference information should not block or prevent users from completing tasks.
TutorialNoThe purpose of a tutorial is to guide users and connect products to real-world scenarios.
APINoAPI content lists requirements and tasks users must complete before successfully making their first request.
TroubleshootingNoThe purpose of Troubleshooting content is to provide guidance for solving common and corner-case problems with the product.
FAQNoThe purpose of an FAQ is to provide simple answers to common questions.
3rd-party integration guideNoThe purpose of a 3rd-party integration guide is to explain how to use a 3rd-party product with Cloudflare.
ChangelogNoThe purpose of a changelog is to log or record notable changes.
ConfigurationNoThe purpose of a configuration is to show examples of specific settings, values, and options.
NavigationNoThe purpose of a navigation page is to direct users deeper into the doc set and act as a sub-landing page for a specific area of the docs.
Support contentNoThe purpose of support content is to provide guidance for solving specific problems with Cloudflare.