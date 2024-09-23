tls
You can use
node:tls ↗ to create secure connections to
external services using TLS ↗ (Transport Layer Security).
The following APIs are available:
All other APIs, including
tls.Server ↗ and
tls.createServer ↗,
are not supported and will throw a
Not implemented error when called.
The full
node:tls API is documented in the Node.js documentation for
node:tls ↗.
