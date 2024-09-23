 Skip to content
You can use node:tls to create secure connections to external services using TLS (Transport Layer Security).

import { connect } from "node:tls";


// ... in a request handler ...
const connectionOptions = { key: env.KEY, cert: env.CERT };
const socket = connect(url, connectionOptions, () => {
  if (socket.authorized) {
    console.log("Connection authorized");
  }
});


socket.on("data", (data) => {
  console.log(data);
});


socket.on("end", () => {
  console.log("server ends connection");
});

The following APIs are available:

All other APIs, including tls.Server and tls.createServer, are not supported and will throw a Not implemented error when called.

The full node:tls API is documented in the Node.js documentation for node:tls.