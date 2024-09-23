Note To enable built-in Node.js APIs and polyfills, add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file. This also enables nodejs_compat_v2 as long as your compatibility date is 2024-09-23 or later. Learn more about the Node.js compatibility flag and v2.

You can use node:tls ↗ to create secure connections to external services using TLS ↗ (Transport Layer Security).

import { connect } from "node:tls" ; // ... in a request handler ... const connectionOptions = { key : env . KEY , cert : env . CERT }; const socket = connect ( url , connectionOptions , () => { if ( socket . authorized ) { console . log ( "Connection authorized" ) ; } } ) ; socket . on ( "data" , ( data ) => { console . log ( data ) ; } ) ; socket . on ( "end" , () => { console . log ( "server ends connection" ) ; } ) ;

The following APIs are available:

All other APIs, including tls.Server ↗ and tls.createServer ↗, are not supported and will throw a Not implemented error when called.