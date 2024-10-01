Sequence Mitigation custom rules
API Shield sequence custom rules use the configured API Shield session identifier to track the order of requests a user has made and the time between requests, and makes them available via Cloudflare Rules. This allows you to write rules that match valid or invalid sequences.
These rules are different from cookie sequence rules in a few ways:
- They only require an API Shield subscription.
- They require session identifiers to be set in API Shield.
- Because they use an API's session identifiers, they can be used for APIs designed for mobile applications.
- Because Cloudflare stores the user state in memory and not in a cookie, the session lifetime is limited to 10 minutes.
Rules built using these custom rules are different from sequence mitigation rules built via API or the Cloudflare dashboard. The custom rules syntax enables free-form logic and response options that the dashboard does not.
These sequence fields are available in:
- Custom rules (
http_request_firewall_customphase)
- Rate limiting rules (
http_request_ratelimit)
- Bulk redirects (
http_request_redirect)
- HTTP request header modification rules (
http_request_late_transform)
|Field name
|Description
|Example value
This field contains the ID of the operation that matches the current request. If the current request does not match any operations defined in Endpoint Management, it will be an empty string.
This field contains an array of the prior operation IDs in the sequence, ordered from most to least recent. It does not include the current request.
This field contains a map where the keys are operation IDs and the values are the number of milliseconds since that operation has most recently occurred.
Each saved endpoint will have an endpoint ID visible in its details page in Endpoint Management in the form of a UUID. The references below (
aaaaaaaa,
bbbbbbbb, and
cccccccc) are the first eight characters of the endpoint ID.
The visitor must wait more than 2 seconds after requesting endpoint
aaaaaaaa before requesting endpoint
bbbbbbbb:
The visitor must request endpoints
aaaaaaaa, then
bbbbbbbb, then
cccccccc in that exact order:
The visitor must request endpoint
aaaaaaaa before endpoint
bbbbbbbb, but endpoint
aaaaaaaa can be anywhere in the previous 10 requests:
The visitor must request either endpoint
aaaaaaaa before endpoint
bbbbbbbb, or endpoint
cccccccc before endpoint
bbbbbbbb: