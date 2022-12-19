Manage environments

An environment is a place to test different versions of your zone configurations.

During the open beta, you can only interact with applications and versions using the Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ Create environment

Once you enable Version Management, Cloudflare will automatically create Version 1 of your zone (along with a Baseline version), as well as environments for Production, Staging, and Development.



Based on your organization’s needs, you may need to create additional environments to test and roll out changes.



To create a new environment:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Version Management. Go to Environments. Select Create Environment. Provide the following information:

Environment Name : A unique, descriptive name for the environment.

: A unique, descriptive name for the environment. Traffic filter : Limits which requests are sent to this environment.

: Limits which requests are sent to this environment. Initial position: Controls where this environment should be in your testing process.

Select Create. The environment may take a few minutes to be created.

You can only adjust the Read-only Environment setting after an environment has been created.

​​ Edit environment

To edit an environment:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Version Management. Select Environments. On a specific environment, select Edit. Make any required changes. Select Save.

​​ Change environment version

To prevent accidental changes, you can only update an environment’s version through the process of Promotion or Roll back.

For more details on the flow of versions and environments, refer to How it works.

​​ Promote a version

Promotion moves a version from a lower-ranked environment to the next highest one.

To promote a version:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Version Management. Select Environments. On the environment in which you tested the version, select Promote. This option will only be available if the lower-ranked environment has a different version than the higher-ranked environment.

​​ Roll back a version

When you roll back a version, you revert the environment to the previous version assigned to it.

To roll back a version:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Version Management. Select Environments. On a specific environment, select Roll back.

​​ Delete environment

To delete an environment:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Version Management. Select Environments. On a specific environment, select Edit. Select Delete Environment.

You cannot delete your Production environment.