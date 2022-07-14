Manage account members
If your account is an Admin, you have the ability to add, edit, and delete users and - if those users lose their two-factor authentication (2FA) device - reset their 2FA.
Add user
To add a user:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Users and Actions.
- Click Add User.
- Enter their information, as well as their Permission level.
- Click Send Invitation.
Edit user
To edit a user’s settings:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Users and Actions.
- On a specific user, click … > Edit.
- Update any needed information.
- Click Update User.
Delete user
To delete a user:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Users and Actions.
- On a specific user, click … > Delete.
Reset two-factor authentication
To reset a user’s two-factor authentication (2FA):
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Users and Actions.
- On a specific user, click … > Reset 2FA.