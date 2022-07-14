Cloudflare Docs
Email-Security
Area 1 Email Security
Manage account members

If your account is an Admin, you have the ability to add, edit, and delete users and - if those users lose their two-factor authentication (2FA) device - reset their 2FA.

Add user

To add a user:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. Go to Users and Actions.
  4. Click Add User.
  5. Enter their information, as well as their Permission level.
  6. Click Send Invitation.

Edit user

To edit a user’s settings:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. Go to Users and Actions.
  4. On a specific user, click > Edit.
  5. Update any needed information.
  6. Click Update User.

Delete user

To delete a user:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. Go to Users and Actions.
  4. On a specific user, click > Delete.

Reset two-factor authentication

To reset a user’s two-factor authentication (2FA):

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. Go to Users and Actions.
  4. On a specific user, click > Reset 2FA.