Manage account members

If your account is an Admin, you have the ability to add, edit, and delete users and - if those users lose their two-factor authentication (2FA) device - reset their 2FA.

​​ Add user

To add a user:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Users and Actions. Click Add User. Enter their information, as well as their Permission level . Click Send Invitation.

​​ Edit user

To edit a user’s settings:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Users and Actions. On a specific user, click … > Edit. Update any needed information. Click Update User.

​​ Delete user

To delete a user:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Users and Actions. On a specific user, click … > Delete.

​​ Reset two-factor authentication

To reset a user’s two-factor authentication (2FA):