Badges are a built-in component provided by Starlight.

Component

New Deprecated Starlight Custom import { Badge } from '~/components' ; < Badge text = "New" variant = "tip" size = "small" /> < Badge text = "Deprecated" variant = "caution" size = "medium" /> < Badge text = "Starlight" variant = "note" size = "large" /> < Badge text = "Custom" variant = "success" style = {{ fontStyle : 'italic' }} />

Sidebar

Badges can be added to the sidebar via page frontmatter.