Configure DNS over HTTPS
Browsers can be configured to use any DNS over HTTPS (DoH) endpoint. If you choose to configure DoH directly in your browser, you must choose a Gateway location as your DoH endpoint, otherwise Gateway DNS filtering will not occur in that browser.
Prerequisites
Obtain your location’s DoH subdomain (previously known as a unique id).
Mozilla Firefox
- In the Firefox menu, select Settings.
- In the General menu, scroll down to Network Settings.
- Click Settings.
- Select Enable DNS over HTTPS.
- In the Use Provider drop-down menu, select Custom.
- In the Custom field, enter
https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.
- Click OK.
- Enter about:config in the address bar.
- Click Accept the risk! if you see a prompt from Firefox.
- Set network.trr.bootstrapAddress to
162.159.36.5.
- Set network.trr.mode to
3.
You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol.
Google Chrome
- Click the three-dot menu in your browser.
- Click Settings.
- Click Privacy and security > Security.
- Scroll down and enable Use secure DNS.
- Select With Custom.
- In the Enter custom provider field, enter
https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.
You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol. Read more about enabling DNS over HTTPS on Chrome.
Microsoft Edge
- Click the three-dot menu in your browser.
- Click Settings.
- Click Privacy, Search, and Services, and scroll down to Security.
- Enable Use secure DNS.
- Click Choose a service provider.
- In the Enter custom provider field, enter
https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.
You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol.
Brave
- Click the menu button in your browser.
- Click Settings.
- Click Security and Privacy > Security.
- Enable Use secure DNS.
- Select With Custom.
- In the Enter custom provider field, enter
https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.
You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol.
Safari
As of today, Safari does not support DNS over HTTPS.