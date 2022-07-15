Cloudflare Docs
Configure DNS over HTTPS

Browsers can be configured to use any DNS over HTTPS (DoH) endpoint. If you choose to configure DoH directly in your browser, you must choose a Gateway location as your DoH endpoint, otherwise Gateway DNS filtering will not occur in that browser.

Prerequisites

Obtain your location’s DoH subdomain (previously known as a unique id).

Mozilla Firefox

  1. In the Firefox menu, select Settings.
  2. In the General menu, scroll down to Network Settings.
  3. Click Settings.
  4. Select Enable DNS over HTTPS.
  5. In the Use Provider drop-down menu, select Custom.
  6. In the Custom field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.
  7. Click OK.
  8. Enter about:config in the address bar.
  9. Click Accept the risk! if you see a prompt from Firefox.
  10. Set network.trr.bootstrapAddress to 162.159.36.5.
  11. Set network.trr.mode to 3.

You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol.

Google Chrome

  1. Click the three-dot menu in your browser.
  2. Click Settings.
  3. Click Privacy and security > Security.
  4. Scroll down and enable Use secure DNS.
  5. Select With Custom.
  6. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.

You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol. Read more about enabling DNS over HTTPS on Chrome.

Microsoft Edge

  1. Click the three-dot menu in your browser.
  2. Click Settings.
  3. Click Privacy, Search, and Services, and scroll down to Security.
  4. Enable Use secure DNS.
  5. Click Choose a service provider.
  6. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.

You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol.

Brave

  1. Click the menu button in your browser.
  2. Click Settings.
  3. Click Security and Privacy > Security.
  4. Enable Use secure DNS.
  5. Select With Custom.
  6. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.

You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol.

Safari

As of today, Safari does not support DNS over HTTPS.