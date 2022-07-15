Configure DNS over HTTPS

Browsers can be configured to use any DNS over HTTPS (DoH) endpoint. If you choose to configure DoH directly in your browser, you must choose a Gateway location as your DoH endpoint, otherwise Gateway DNS filtering will not occur in that browser.

Obtain your location’s DoH subdomain (previously known as a unique id).

​​ Mozilla Firefox

In the Firefox menu, select Settings. In the General menu, scroll down to Network Settings. Click Settings. Select Enable DNS over HTTPS. In the Use Provider drop-down menu, select Custom. In the Custom field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query . Click OK. Enter about:config in the address bar. Click Accept the risk! if you see a prompt from Firefox. Set network.trr.bootstrapAddress to 162.159.36.5 . Set network.trr.mode to 3 .

You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol. If you want to disable DoH for your organization so that Gateway can be enforced, create a policy to block this canary domain External link icon Open external link .

​​ Google Chrome

Click the three-dot menu in your browser. Click Settings. Click Privacy and security > Security. Scroll down and enable Use secure DNS. Select With Custom. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query .

You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol. Read more about enabling DNS over HTTPS External link icon Open external link on Chrome.

​​ Microsoft Edge

Click the three-dot menu in your browser. Click Settings. Click Privacy, Search, and Services, and scroll down to Security. Enable Use secure DNS. Click Choose a service provider. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query .

You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol.

Click the menu button in your browser. Click Settings. Click Security and Privacy > Security. Enable Use secure DNS. Select With Custom. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query .

You can now send DNS queries through the DoH protocol.

As of today, Safari does not support DNS over HTTPS.