Super Bot Fight Mode for WordPress
When users attempt to run diagnostics in the Site Status page for WordPress installations, loopback issues arise when our bot detection services block them.
WordPress relies on making loopback requests to monitor and occasionally administer its websites. Customers can opt-in to optimize Super Bot Fight Mode for WordPress. If this feature is enabled, automated loopback requests made by your WordPress site will be authorized even when Super Bot Fight Mode blocks other bots.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Select Configure Bot Management.
- Enable Optimize for WordPress.
This feature is available for all Super Bot Fight Mode customers.
