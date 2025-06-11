Xata
Xata ↗ is a serverless data platform powered by PostgreSQL. Xata uniquely combines multiple types of stores (relational databases, search engines, analytics engines) into a single service, accessible through a consistent REST API.
To set up an integration with Xata:
-
You need to have an existing Xata database to connect to or create a new database from your Xata workspace Create a Database ↗.
-
In your database, you have several options for creating a table: you can start from scratch, use a template filled with sample data, or import data from a CSV file. For this guide, choose Start with sample data. This option automatically populates your database with two sample tables:
Postsand
Users.
-
Configure the Xata database credentials in your Worker:
You need to add your Xata database credentials as secrets to your Worker. First, get your database details from your Xata Dashboard ↗, then add them as secrets using Wrangler:
-
Install the Xata CLI ↗ and authenticate the CLI by running the following commands:
-
Once you have the CLI set up, In your Worker, run the following code in the root directory of your project:
Accept the default settings during the configuration process. After completion, a
.envand
.xatarcfile will be generated in your project folder.
-
To enable Cloudflare access the secret values generated when running in development mode, create a
.dev.varsfile in your project's root directory and add the following content, replacing placeholders with the specific values:
-
The following example shows how to make a query to your Xata database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to Xata have been added as secrets to your Worker.
To learn more about Xata, refer to Xata's official documentation ↗.
