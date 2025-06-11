Xata ↗ is a serverless data platform powered by PostgreSQL. Xata uniquely combines multiple types of stores (relational databases, search engines, analytics engines) into a single service, accessible through a consistent REST API.

To set up an integration with Xata:

You need to have an existing Xata database to connect to or create a new database from your Xata workspace Create a Database ↗.

In your database, you have several options for creating a table: you can start from scratch, use a template filled with sample data, or import data from a CSV file. For this guide, choose Start with sample data. This option automatically populates your database with two sample tables: Posts and Users .

Configure the Xata database credentials in your Worker: You need to add your Xata database credentials as secrets to your Worker. First, get your database details from your Xata Dashboard ↗, then add them as secrets using Wrangler: Terminal window # Add the Xata API key as a secret npx wrangler secret put XATA_API_KEY # When prompted, paste your Xata API key # Add the Xata branch as a secret npx wrangler secret put XATA_BRANCH # When prompted, paste your Xata branch name (usually 'main') # Add the Xata database URL as a secret npx wrangler secret put XATA_DATABASE_URL # When prompted, paste your Xata database URL

Install the Xata CLI ↗ and authenticate the CLI by running the following commands: Terminal window npm install -g @xata.io/cli xata auth login

Once you have the CLI set up, In your Worker, run the following code in the root directory of your project: Terminal window xata init Accept the default settings during the configuration process. After completion, a .env and .xatarc file will be generated in your project folder.

To enable Cloudflare access the secret values generated when running in development mode, create a .dev.vars file in your project's root directory and add the following content, replacing placeholders with the specific values: XATA_API_KEY=<YOUR_API_KEY_HERE> XATA_BRANCH=<YOUR_BRANCH_HERE> XATA_DATABASE_URL=<YOUR_DATABASE_URL_HERE>