 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Grok

Beta

Grok is s a general purpose model that can be used for a variety of tasks, including generating and understanding text, code, and function calling.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok

URL structure

When making requests to Grok, replace https://api.x.ai/v1 in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok.

Examples

cURL

Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok/v1/chat/completions \
  --header 'content-type: application/json' \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer {grok_api_token}' \
  --data '{
    "model": "grok-beta",
    "messages": [
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
    ]
}'

If you are using the OpenAI SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: "<api key>",
  baseURL:
    "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok",
});


const completion = await openai.chat.completions.create({
  model: "grok-beta",
  messages: [
    {
      role: "system",
      content:
        "You are Grok, a chatbot inspired by the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.",
    },
    {
      role: "user",
      content: "What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?",
    },
  ],
});


console.log(completion.choices[0].message);

If you are using the OpenAI SDK with Python, you can set your endpoint like this:

Python
import os
from openai import OpenAI


XAI_API_KEY = os.getenv("XAI_API_KEY")
client = OpenAI(
    api_key=XAI_API_KEY,
    base_url="https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok",
)


completion = client.chat.completions.create(
    model="grok-beta",
    messages=[
        {"role": "system", "content": "You are Grok, a chatbot inspired by the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."},
        {"role": "user", "content": "What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?"},
    ],
)


print(completion.choices[0].message)

If you are using the Anthropic SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript
import Anthropic from "@anthropic-ai/sdk";


const anthropic = new Anthropic({
  apiKey: "<api key>",
  baseURL:
    "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok",
});


const msg = await anthropic.messages.create({
  model: "grok-beta",
  max_tokens: 128,
  system:
    "You are Grok, a chatbot inspired by the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.",
  messages: [
    {
      role: "user",
      content: "What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?",
    },
  ],
});


console.log(msg);

If you are using the Anthropic SDK with Python, you can set your endpoint like this:

Python
import os
from anthropic import Anthropic


XAI_API_KEY = os.getenv("XAI_API_KEY")
client = Anthropic(
    api_key=XAI_API_KEY,
    base_url="https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/grok",
)


message = client.messages.create(
    model="grok-beta",
    max_tokens=128,
    system="You are Grok, a chatbot inspired by the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.",
    messages=[
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What is the meaning of life, the universe, and everything?",
        },
    ],
)


print(message.content)
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings