Enable mTLS
To enable mutual Transport Layer Security (mTLS) for a host from the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and application.
- Navigate to SSL > Client Certificates.
- To enable mTLS for a host, click the Edit link in the Hosts section of the Client Certificates card.
A text input and save controls display.
Enter the name of a host in your current application and press
Enter.
Click Save.
Now that you have enabled mTLS for your host, you can enforce mTLS with API Shield™ .