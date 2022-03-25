Enable mTLS

To enable mutual Transport Layer Security (mTLS) for a host from the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and application. Navigate to SSL > Client Certificates. To enable mTLS for a host, click the Edit link in the Hosts section of the Client Certificates card.

A text input and save controls display.

Enter the name of a host in your current application and press Enter . Click Save.

Now that you have enabled mTLS for your host, you can enforce mTLS with API Shield™ .