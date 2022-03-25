Cloudflare Docs
Ssl
Cloudflare Docs
SSL
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit SSL on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Enable mTLS

To enable mutual Transport Layer Security (mTLS) for a host from the Cloudflare dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and application.
  2. Navigate to SSL > Client Certificates.
  3. To enable mTLS for a host, click the Edit link in the Hosts section of the Client Certificates card.

Client Certificates card

A text input and save controls display.

Enable mTLS Hosts input

  1. Enter the name of a host in your current application and press Enter.

  2. Click Save.

Now that you have enabled mTLS for your host, you can enforce mTLS with API Shield™ .