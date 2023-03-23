util
promisify/callbackify
The
promisify and
callbackify APIs in Node.js provide a means of bridging between a Promise-based programming model and a callback-based model.
The
promisify method allows taking a Node.js-style callback function and converting it into a Promise-returning async function:
import { promisify } from 'node:util';
function foo(args, callback) { try { callback(null, 1); } catch (err) { // Errors are emitted to the callback via the first argument. callback(err); }
}
const promisifiedFoo = promisify(foo);
await promisifiedFoo(args);
Similarly to
promisify,
callbackify converts a Promise-returning async function into a Node.js-style callback function:
import { callbackify } from 'node:util';
async function foo(args) { throw new Error('boom');
}
const callbackifiedFoo = callbackify(foo);
callbackifiedFoo(args, (err, value) => { If (err) throw err;
});
callbackify and
promisify make it easy to handle all of the the challenges that come with bridging between callbacks and promises.
Refer to the Node.js documentation for
callbackify and Node.js documentation for
promisify for more information.
util.types
The
util.types API provides a reliable and efficient way of checking that values are instances of various built-in types.
import { types } from 'node:util';
types.isAnyArrayBuffer(new ArrayBuffer()); // Returns truetypes.isAnyArrayBuffer(new SharedArrayBuffer()); // Returns truetypes.isArrayBufferView(new Int8Array()); // truetypes.isArrayBufferView(Buffer.from('hello world')); // truetypes.isArrayBufferView(new DataView(new ArrayBuffer(16))); // truetypes.isArrayBufferView(new ArrayBuffer()); // false
function foo() { types.isArgumentsObject(arguments); // Returns true
}types.isAsyncFunction(function foo() {}); // Returns falsetypes.isAsyncFunction(async function foo() {}); // Returns true
// .. and so on
For more about
util.types, refer to the Node.js documentation for util.