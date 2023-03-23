util

The promisify and callbackify APIs in Node.js provide a means of bridging between a Promise-based programming model and a callback-based model.

The promisify method allows taking a Node.js-style callback function and converting it into a Promise-returning async function:

import { promisify } from 'node:util' ; function foo ( args , callback ) { try { callback ( null , 1 ) ; } catch ( err ) { callback ( err ) ; } } const promisifiedFoo = promisify ( foo ) ; await promisifiedFoo ( args ) ;

Similarly to promisify , callbackify converts a Promise-returning async function into a Node.js-style callback function:

import { callbackify } from 'node:util' ; async function foo ( args ) { throw new Error ( 'boom' ) ; } const callbackifiedFoo = callbackify ( foo ) ; callbackifiedFoo ( args , ( err , value ) => { If ( err ) throw err ; } ) ;

callbackify and promisify make it easy to handle all of the the challenges that come with bridging between callbacks and promises.

Refer to the Node.js documentation for callbackify External link icon Open external link and Node.js documentation for promisify External link icon Open external link for more information.

The util.types API provides a reliable and efficient way of checking that values are instances of various built-in types.

import { types } from 'node:util' ; types . isAnyArrayBuffer ( new ArrayBuffer ( ) ) ; types . isAnyArrayBuffer ( new SharedArrayBuffer ( ) ) ; types . isArrayBufferView ( new Int8Array ( ) ) ; types . isArrayBufferView ( Buffer . from ( 'hello world' ) ) ; types . isArrayBufferView ( new DataView ( new ArrayBuffer ( 16 ) ) ) ; types . isArrayBufferView ( new ArrayBuffer ( ) ) ; function foo ( ) { types . isArgumentsObject ( arguments ) ; } types . isAsyncFunction ( function foo ( ) { } ) ; types . isAsyncFunction ( async function foo ( ) { } ) ;

The Workers implementation currently does not provide implementations of the util.types.isExternal() , util.types.isProxy() , util.types.isKeyObject() , or util.type.isWebAssemblyCompiledModule() APIs.