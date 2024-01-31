Proxy traffic through Gateway
1 min read
With Cloudflare Gateway, you can log and filter DNS, network, and HTTP traffic from devices running the WARP client. This includes traffic to the public Internet and traffic directed to your private network. DNS filtering is enabled by default since the WARP client sends DNS queries to Cloudflare’s public DNS resolver, 1.1.1.1. To enable network and HTTP filtering, you will need to allow Cloudflare Gateway to proxy that traffic.
Enable the proxy
Go to Settings > Network.
Enable Proxy for TCP.
(Recommended) To proxy traffic to internal DNS resolvers, select UDP.
(Recommended) To proxy traffic for diagnostic tools such as
pingand
traceroute:
- Select ICMP.
- On Linux servers:
$ cloudflared tunnel run --icmpv4-src <IP of primary interface>
- Ensure that the Group ID for the
cloudflaredprocess is included in
/proc/sys/net/ipv4/ping_group_range.
- If you are running multiple network interfaces (for example,
eth0and
eth1), configure
cloudflaredto use the external Internet-facing interface:
Cloudflare will now proxy traffic from enrolled devices, except for the traffic excluded in your split tunnel settings. For more information on how Gateway forwards traffic, refer to Gateway proxy.