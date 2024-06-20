File conventions
Our docs have a few conventions around files.
Naming
When creating new files, follow specific conventions for your naming.
Filenames should:
- Semantically communicate the purpose of the file
- Be lowercased
- Use dashes between words
- Only use
_index.mdfor a single file under folders
Acceptable file names
/fundamentals/concepts/what-is-cloudflare.md/assets/images/api-shield/api-shield-call-sequence.png
Unacceptable file names
/fundamentals/concepts/What is Cloudflare.md/fundamentals/concepts/What-is-Cloudflare.md/fundamentals/concepts/what-is-cloudflare/index.md/assets/images/api-shield/API_Image_1.png
These conventions are important for user readibility, SEO conventions, and making sure our GitHub actions do not break.
Folders
Each folder should have a file named
_index.md.
/fundamentals/concepts/_index.md
This convention ensures that Hugo - our static site generator - treats the content as a section. The content at
/fundamentals/concepts/_index.md will also be rendered at
https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/concepts/.
Content files
Add regular content files to the
/content/{product_folder}/ directory.
/content/fundamentals/concepts/what-is-cloudflare.md
Image files
Add image files to the
/assets/images/{product_folder}/ directory.
/assets/images/api-shield/api-shield-call-sequence.png