Durable Object ID

Description

The DurableObjectId interface refers to a new or existing Durable Object instance. This interface is most frequently used by DurableObjectNamespace::get to obtain a stub for submitting requests to a Durable Object instance.

Note that creating an ID for a Durable Object instance does not create the Durable Object. The Durable Object is created lazily after calling DurableObjectNamespace::get to create a DurableObjectStub from a DurableObjectId. This ensures that objects are not constructed until they are actually accessed.

Methods

toString

toString converts a DurableObjectId to a 64 digit hex string. This string is useful for logging purposes or storing the DurableObjectId elsewhere, for example, in a session cookie. This string can be used to reconstruct a DurableObjectId via DurableObjectNamespace::idFromString.

// Create a new unique ID
const id = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.newUniqueId();
// Convert the ID to a string to be saved elsewhere, e.g. a session cookie
const session_id = id.toString();


...
// Recreate the ID from the string
const id = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromString(session_id);

Parameters

  • None.

Return values

  • A 64 digit hex string.

equals

equals is used to compare equality between two instances of DurableObjectId.

const id1 = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.newUniqueId();
const id2 = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.newUniqueId();
console.assert(!id1.equals(id2), "Different unique ids should never be equal.");

Parameters

  • A required DurableObjectId to compare against.

Return values

  • A boolean. True if equal and false otherwise.

Properties

name

name is an optional property of a DurableObjectId, which returns the name that was used to create the DurableObjectId via DurableObjectNamespace::idFromName. This value is undefined if the DurableObjectId was constructed using DurableObjectNamespace::newUniqueId.

const uniqueId = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.newUniqueId();
const fromNameId = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName("foo");
console.assert(uniqueId.name === undefined, "unique ids have no name");
console.assert(
  fromNameId.name === "foo",
  "name matches parameter to idFromName",
);
