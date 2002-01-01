Durable Object ID

Description

The DurableObjectId interface refers to a new or existing Durable Object instance. This interface is most frequently used by DurableObjectNamespace::get to obtain a stub for submitting requests to a Durable Object instance.

Note that creating an ID for a Durable Object instance does not create the Durable Object. The Durable Object is created lazily after calling DurableObjectNamespace::get to create a DurableObjectStub from a DurableObjectId . This ensures that objects are not constructed until they are actually accessed.

DurableObjectId If you are experiencing an issue with a particular Durable Object instance, you may wish to log the DurableObjectId from your Worker and include it in your Cloudflare support request.

Methods

toString

toString converts a DurableObjectId to a 64 digit hex string. This string is useful for logging purposes or storing the DurableObjectId elsewhere, for example, in a session cookie. This string can be used to reconstruct a DurableObjectId via DurableObjectNamespace::idFromString .

// Create a new unique ID const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; // Convert the ID to a string to be saved elsewhere, e.g. a session cookie const session_id = id . toString () ; ... // Recreate the ID from the string const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromString ( session_id ) ;

Parameters

None.

Return values

A 64 digit hex string.

equals

equals is used to compare equality between two instances of DurableObjectId .

const id1 = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; const id2 = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; console . assert ( ! id1 . equals ( id2 ) , "Different unique ids should never be equal." ) ;

Parameters

A required DurableObjectId to compare against.

Return values

A boolean. True if equal and false otherwise.

Properties

name

name is an optional property of a DurableObjectId , which returns the name that was used to create the DurableObjectId via DurableObjectNamespace::idFromName . This value is undefined if the DurableObjectId was constructed using DurableObjectNamespace::newUniqueId .

const uniqueId = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; const fromNameId = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; console . assert ( uniqueId . name === undefined , "unique ids have no name" ) ; console . assert ( fromNameId . name === "foo" , "name matches parameter to idFromName" , ) ;