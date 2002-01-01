Durable Object ID
The
DurableObjectId interface refers to a new or existing Durable Object instance. This interface is most frequently used by
DurableObjectNamespace::get to obtain a stub for submitting requests to a Durable Object instance.
Note that creating an ID for a Durable Object instance does not create the Durable Object. The Durable Object is created lazily after calling
DurableObjectNamespace::get to create a
DurableObjectStub from a
DurableObjectId. This ensures that objects are not constructed until they are actually accessed.
toString converts a
DurableObjectId to a 64 digit hex string. This string is useful for logging purposes or storing the
DurableObjectId elsewhere, for example, in a session cookie. This string can be used to reconstruct a
DurableObjectId via
DurableObjectNamespace::idFromString.
- None.
- A 64 digit hex string.
equals is used to compare equality between two instances of
DurableObjectId.
- A required
DurableObjectIdto compare against.
- A boolean. True if equal and false otherwise.
name is an optional property of a
DurableObjectId, which returns the name that was used to create the
DurableObjectId via
DurableObjectNamespace::idFromName. This value is undefined if the
DurableObjectId was constructed using
DurableObjectNamespace::newUniqueId.