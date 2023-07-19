Cloudflare Docs
  Configure WARP
  WARP sessions

Enforce WARP session timeout

Cloudflare Zero Trust enforces WARP client reauthentication on a per-application basis, unlike legacy VPNs which treat it as a global setting. WARP session timeouts are configured as part of your Gateway Network and HTTP policies. Once a session expires for an application, a user will be prompted to re-authenticate with the identity provider they used to enroll in the WARP client. If you do not enforce a session timeout, WARP sessions will be unlimited by default.

​​ Prerequisites

Ensure that traffic can reach your IdP and <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com through WARP.

​​ Configure session timeout

You can configure a WARP session for any Allow policy. To configure a session:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to either Gateway > Firewall Policies > Network or Gateway > Firewall Policies > HTTP.
  2. Create a policy and select the Allow action. Alternatively, choose any existing Allow policy.
  3. Under Step 4 - Configure policy settings, select Edit next to Enforce WARP client session duration.
  4. Enter a session expiration time in 1h30m0s format and save.
  5. Save the policy.

Session checks are now enabled for the application protected by this policy. Users can continue to reach applications outside of the policy definition.

​​ Limitations

  • Only one user per device — If a device is already registered with User A, User B will not be able to log in on that device through the re-authentication flow. You can revoke a device registration by going to My Team > Devices.
  • Active connections are not terminated — Active sessions such as SSH and RDP will remain connected beyond the timeout limit.