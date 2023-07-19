Enforce WARP session timeout
Cloudflare Zero Trust enforces WARP client reauthentication on a per-application basis, unlike legacy VPNs which treat it as a global setting. WARP session timeouts are configured as part of your Gateway Network and HTTP policies. Once a session expires for an application, a user will be prompted to re-authenticate with the identity provider they used to enroll in the WARP client. If you do not enforce a session timeout, WARP sessions will be unlimited by default.
Prerequisites
Ensure that traffic can reach your IdP and
<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com through WARP.
Configure session timeout
You can configure a WARP session for any Allow policy. To configure a session:
- In Zero Trust, go to either Gateway > Firewall Policies > Network or Gateway > Firewall Policies > HTTP.
- Create a policy and select the Allow action. Alternatively, choose any existing Allow policy.
- Under Step 4 - Configure policy settings, select Edit next to Enforce WARP client session duration.
- Enter a session expiration time in
1h30m0sformat and save.
- Save the policy.
Session checks are now enabled for the application protected by this policy. Users can continue to reach applications outside of the policy definition.
Limitations
- Only one user per device — If a device is already registered with User A, User B will not be able to log in on that device through the re-authentication flow. You can revoke a device registration by going to My Team > Devices.
- Active connections are not terminated — Active sessions such as SSH and RDP will remain connected beyond the timeout limit.