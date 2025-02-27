Tunnel run parameters

This page lists general-purpose configuration options that you can add to the cloudflared tunnel run command.

Alternatively, if you are running a locally-managed tunnel you can add these flags to your configuration file as key/value pairs.

Syntax Default cloudflared tunnel --autoupdate-freq <FREQ> run <UUID or NAME> 24h

Configures the frequency of cloudflared updates.

By default, cloudflared will periodically check for updates and restart with the new version. Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare global network. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests. See also: no-autoupdate .

config

Note For locally-managed tunnels only.

Syntax Default cloudflared tunnel --config <PATH> run <UUID or NAME> ~/.cloudflared/config.yml

Specifies the path to a configuration file in YAML format.

Syntax Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --edge-bind-address <IP> run <UUID or NAME> TUNNEL_EDGE_BIND_ADDRESS

Specifies the outgoing IP address used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network.

By default, cloudflared lets the operating system decide which IP address to use. This option is useful if you have multiple network interfaces available and want to prefer a specific interface.

The IP version of edge-bind-address will override edge-ip-version (if provided). For example, if you enter an IPv6 source address, cloudflared will always connect to an IPv6 destination.

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --edge-ip-version <VERSION> run <UUID or NAME> 4 TUNNEL_EDGE_IP_VERSION

Specifies the IP address version (IPv4 or IPv6) used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are auto , 4 , and 6 .

The value auto relies on the host operating system to determine which IP version to select. The first IP version returned from the DNS resolution of the region lookup will be used as the primary set. In dual IPv6 and IPv4 network setups, cloudflared will separate the IP versions into two address sets that will be used to fallback in connectivity failure scenarios.

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --grace-period <PERIOD> run <UUID or NAME> 30s TUNNEL_GRACE_PERIOD

When cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.

logfile

Syntax Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --logfile <PATH> run <UUID or NAME> TUNNEL_LOGFILE

Saves application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues. For more details on what information you need when contacting Cloudflare support, refer to this guide.

loglevel

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --loglevel <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME> info TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logging for the local cloudflared instance. Available values are debug , info (default), warn , error , and fatal . At the debug level, cloudflared will log and display the request URL, method, protocol, content length, as well as all request and response headers. However, note that this can expose sensitive information in your logs.

metrics

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --metrics <IP:PORT> run <UUID or NAME> Refer to Tunnel metrics TUNNEL_METRICS

Exposes a Prometheus endpoint on the specified IP address and port, which you can then query for usage metrics.

Syntax Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --no-autoupdate run <UUID or NAME> NO_AUTOUPDATE

Disables automatic cloudflared updates. See also: autoupdate-freq .

origincert

Note For locally-managed tunnels only.

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --origincert <PATH> run <UUID or NAME> ~/.cloudflared/cert.pem TUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT

Specifies the account certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. You can obtain a certificate by using the cloudflared tunnel login command or by visiting https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel .

pidfile

Syntax Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --pidfile <PATH> run <UUID or NAME> TUNNEL_PIDFILE

Writes the application's process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.

protocol

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --protocol <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME> auto TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL

Specifies the protocol used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are auto , http2 , and quic .

The auto value will automatically configure the quic protocol. If cloudflared is unable to establish UDP connections, it will fallback to using the http2 protocol.

region

Syntax Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --region <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME> TUNNEL_REGION

Allows you to choose the regions to which connections are established. Currently the only available value is us , which routes all connections through data centers in the United States. Omit or leave empty to connect to the global region.

retries

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --retries <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME> 5 TUNNEL_RETRIES

Specifies the maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.

tag

Syntax Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel --tag <KEY=VAL> run <UUID or NAME> TUNNEL_TAG

Specifies custom tags used to identify this tunnel. Multiple tags may be specified by adding additional --tag <KEY=VAL> flags to the command. If entering multiple tags into a configuration file, delimit with commas: tag: {KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2} .

token

Note For remotely-managed tunnels only.

Syntax Environment Variable cloudflared tunnel run --token <TUNNEL_TOKEN> TUNNEL_TOKEN