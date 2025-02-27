Tunnel run parameters
This page lists general-purpose configuration options that you can add to the
cloudflared tunnel run command.
Alternatively, if you are running a locally-managed tunnel you can add these flags to your configuration file as key/value pairs.
|Syntax
|Default
cloudflared tunnel --autoupdate-freq <FREQ> run <UUID or NAME>
24h
Configures the frequency of
cloudflared updates.
By default,
cloudflared will periodically check for updates and restart with the new version. Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare global network. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests. See also:
no-autoupdate.
|Syntax
|Default
cloudflared tunnel --config <PATH> run <UUID or NAME>
~/.cloudflared/config.yml
Specifies the path to a configuration file in YAML format.
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --edge-bind-address <IP> run <UUID or NAME>
TUNNEL_EDGE_BIND_ADDRESS
Specifies the outgoing IP address used to establish a connection between
cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network.
By default,
cloudflared lets the operating system decide which IP address to use. This option is useful if you have multiple network interfaces available and want to prefer a specific interface.
The IP version of
edge-bind-address will override
edge-ip-version (if provided). For example, if you enter an IPv6 source address,
cloudflared will always connect to an IPv6 destination.
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --edge-ip-version <VERSION> run <UUID or NAME>
4
TUNNEL_EDGE_IP_VERSION
Specifies the IP address version (IPv4 or IPv6) used to establish a connection between
cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are
auto,
4, and
6.
The value
auto relies on the host operating system to determine which IP version to select. The first IP version returned from the DNS resolution of the region lookup will be used as the primary set. In dual IPv6 and IPv4 network setups,
cloudflared will separate the IP versions into two address sets that will be used to fallback in connectivity failure scenarios.
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --grace-period <PERIOD> run <UUID or NAME>
30s
TUNNEL_GRACE_PERIOD
When
cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --logfile <PATH> run <UUID or NAME>
TUNNEL_LOGFILE
Saves application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues. For more details on what information you need when contacting Cloudflare support, refer to this guide.
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --loglevel <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME>
info
TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL
Specifies the verbosity of logging for the local
cloudflared instance. Available values are
debug,
info (default),
warn,
error, and
fatal. At the
debug level,
cloudflared will log and display the request URL, method, protocol, content length, as well as all request and response headers. However, note that this can expose sensitive information in your logs.
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --metrics <IP:PORT> run <UUID or NAME>
|Refer to Tunnel metrics
TUNNEL_METRICS
Exposes a Prometheus endpoint on the specified IP address and port, which you can then query for usage metrics.
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --no-autoupdate run <UUID or NAME>
NO_AUTOUPDATE
Disables automatic
cloudflared updates. See also:
autoupdate-freq.
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --origincert <PATH> run <UUID or NAME>
~/.cloudflared/cert.pem
TUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT
Specifies the account certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. You can obtain a certificate by using the
cloudflared tunnel login command or by visiting
https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel.
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --pidfile <PATH> run <UUID or NAME>
TUNNEL_PIDFILE
Writes the application's process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --protocol <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME>
auto
TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL
Specifies the protocol used to establish a connection between
cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are
auto,
http2, and
quic.
The
auto value will automatically configure the
quic protocol. If
cloudflared is unable to establish UDP connections, it will fallback to using the
http2 protocol.
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --region <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME>
TUNNEL_REGION
Allows you to choose the regions to which connections are established. Currently the only available value is
us, which routes all connections through data centers in the United States. Omit or leave empty to connect to the global region.
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --retries <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME>
5
TUNNEL_RETRIES
Specifies the maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel --tag <KEY=VAL> run <UUID or NAME>
TUNNEL_TAG
Specifies custom tags used to identify this tunnel. Multiple tags may be specified by adding additional
--tag <KEY=VAL> flags to the command. If entering multiple tags into a configuration file, delimit with commas:
tag: {KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2}.
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
cloudflared tunnel run --token <TUNNEL_TOKEN>
TUNNEL_TOKEN
Associates the
cloudflared instance with a specific tunnel. The tunnel's token is shown in the dashboard when you first create the tunnel. You can also retrieve the token using the API.