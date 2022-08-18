Tenant structure

Cloudflare helps partners manage their and their customers' accounts through a Tenant structure.

​​ Tenants and Tenant admins

A Tenant is a special type of Cloudflare account that contains other accounts and resources.



Once you sign a partner agreement with Cloudflare, we create a special Tenant account and then add your user to that account as a Tenant admin. Cloudflare can add multiple users as Tenant admins upon request.

Tenant admins then become the default Super administrator(s) for all accounts and zones contained within the Tenant.

This means that each Tenant admin’s user API key can be used to provision accounts based on the catalog specified in your partner agreement.

​​ Accounts, users, and resources

This Tenant structure gives your account streamlined administrative access to customer:

Accounts

Users

Resources

At the same time, this structure keeps your customers' data and settings separate from each other.

Since non-Enterprise accounts can only have one Super administrator, your account will be the only Super administrator allowed on their account.

For more details, refer to Super administrators.