Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
GitHub icon
Visit AI Gateway on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. AI Gateway
  3. Supported providers
  4. Workers AI

Workers AI

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/workers-ai/

When making requests to Workers AI, replace https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ACCOUNT_TAG/ai/run in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/workers-ai.

Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/workers-ai/@cloudflare/meta-llama/llama-2-7b -X POST \
  --header 'Authorization: Token $TOKEN' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{ "prompt": "Where did the phrase 'Hello World' come from" } }'