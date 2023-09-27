Workers AI
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/workers-ai/
When making requests to Workers AI, replace
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ACCOUNT_TAG/ai/run in the URL you’re currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/workers-ai.
Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/workers-ai/@cloudflare/meta-llama/llama-2-7b -X POST \ --header 'Authorization: Token $TOKEN' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "prompt": "Where did the phrase 'Hello World' come from" } }'