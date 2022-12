Enable Version Management

By default, Version Management is not enabled on a zone.

To enable Version Management External link icon Open external link :

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Version Management. Select Enable versioning.

If you cannot enable Version Management, make sure your zone, account, and user meet the requirements .

Once you enable Version Management, Cloudflare will automatically create Version 1 of your zone (along with a Baseline version), as well as environments for Production, Staging, and Development.