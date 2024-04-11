Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Secure your Internet traffic and SaaS apps (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Secure your Internet traffic and SaaS apps
  3. Build HTTP security policies
  4. Recommended HTTP policies

Recommended HTTP policies

  3 min read

We recommend you add the following HTTP policies to build an Internet and SaaS app security strategy for your organization.

All-HTTP-Application-InspectBypass

Bypass HTTP inspection for applications that use embedded certificates. This will help avoid any certificate pinning errors that may arise from an initial rollout.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
ApplicationinDo Not InspectDo Not Inspect
Android-HTTP-Application-InspectionBypass

Bypass HTTPS inspection for Android applications (such as Google Drive) that use certificate pinning, which is incompatible with Gateway inspection.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
ApplicationinGoogle DriveAndDo Not Inspect
Passed Device Posture ChecksinOS Version Android (OS version)
All-HTTP-Domain-Inspection-Bypass

Bypass HTTP inspection for a custom list of domains identified as incompatible with TLS inspection.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
Domainin listDomainInspectionBypassOrDo Not Inspect
Domainin listKnown Domains
All-HTTP-SecurityRisks-Blocklist

Block security categories, such as Command and Control & Botnet and Malware, based on Cloudflare’s threat intelligence.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Security RisksinAll security risksBlock
All-HTTP-ContentCategories-Blocklist

Entries in the security risk content subcategory, such as New Domains, do not always pose a security threat. We recommend you first create an Allow policy to track policy matching and identify any false positives. You can add false positives to your Trusted Domains list used in All-HTTP-Domain-Allowlist.

After your test is complete, we recommend you change the action to Block to minimize risk to your organization.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content CategoriesinQuestionable Content, Security Risks, Miscellaneous, Adult Themes, GamblingAllow
All-HTTP-DomainHost-Blocklist

Block specific domains or hosts that are malicious or pose a threat to your organization. Like All-HTTP-ResolvedIP-Blocklist, this blocklist can be updated manually or via API automation.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
Domainin listDomain BlocklistOrBlock
Hostin listHost BlocklistOr
Hostmatches regex.*example\.com
All-HTTP-Application-Blocklist

Block unauthorized applications to limit your users’ access to certain web-based tools and minimize the risk of shadow IT. For example, the following policy blocks popular AI chatbots.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
ApplicationinChatGPT, BardBlock
PrivilegedUsers-HTTP-Any-Isolate

Isolate traffic for privileged users who regularly access critical systems or execute actions such as threat analysis and malware testing.

Security teams often need to perform threat analysis or malware testing that could trigger malware detection. Likewise, privileged users could be the target of attackers trying to gain access to critical systems.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
User Group NamesinPrivileged UsersIsolate
Quarantined-Users-HTTP-Restricted-Access

Restrict access for users included in an identity provider (IdP) user group for risky users. This policy ensures your security team can restrict traffic for users of whom malicious or suspicious activity was detected.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
Destination IPnot in listQuarantined-Users-IPAllowlistAndBlock
User Group NamesinQuarantined Users
All-HTTP-Domain-Isolate

Isolate high risk domains or create a custom list of known risky domains to avoid data exfiltration or malware infection. Ideally, your incident response teams can update the blocklist with an API automation to provide real-time threat protection.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
Content CategoriesinNew Domain, Newly Seen DomainsOrIsolate
Domainin listDomain Isolation



Previous Next module