Drizzle ORM ↗ is a lightweight TypeScript ORM with a focus on type safety. This example demonstrates how to use Drizzle ORM with PostgreSQL via Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.
Install the Drizzle ORM and its dependencies such as the postgres ↗ driver:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
With Drizzle ORM, we define the schema in TypeScript rather than writing raw SQL.
-
Create a folder
/db/ in
/src/.
-
Create a
schema.ts file.
-
In
schema.ts, define a
users table as shown below.
2.2. Connect Drizzle ORM to the database with Hyperdrive
Use your Hyperdrive configuration for your database when using the Drizzle ORM.
Populate your
index.ts file as shown below.
2.3. Configure Drizzle-Kit for migrations (optional)
You can generate and run SQL migrations on your database based on your schema using Drizzle Kit CLI. Refer to Drizzle ORM docs ↗ for additional guidance.
-
Create a
.env file the root folder of your project, and add your database connection string. The Drizzle Kit CLI will use this connection string to create and apply the migrations.
-
Create a
drizzle.config.ts file in the root folder of your project to configure Drizzle Kit and add the following content:
-
Generate the migration file for your database according to your schema files and apply the migrations to your database.
Run the following two commands:
Deploy your Worker.