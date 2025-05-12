Drizzle ORM ↗ is a lightweight TypeScript ORM with a focus on type safety. This example demonstrates how to use Drizzle ORM with PostgreSQL via Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare account with Workers access

A PostgreSQL database

A Hyperdrive configuration to your PostgreSQL database

1. Install Drizzle

Install the Drizzle ORM and its dependencies such as the postgres ↗ driver:

Terminal window # postgres 3.4.5 or later is recommended npm i drizzle-orm postgres dotenv npm i -D drizzle-kit tsx @types/node

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

2. Configure Drizzle

2.1. Define a schema

With Drizzle ORM, we define the schema in TypeScript rather than writing raw SQL.

Create a folder /db/ in /src/ . Create a schema.ts file. In schema.ts , define a users table as shown below. src/db/schema.ts // src/db/schema.ts import { pgTable , serial , varchar , timestamp } from "drizzle-orm/pg-core" ; export const users = pgTable ( "users" , { id : serial ( "id" ) . primaryKey () , name : varchar ( "name" , { length : 255 } ) . notNull () , email : varchar ( "email" , { length : 255 } ) . notNull () . unique () , createdAt : timestamp ( "created_at" ) . defaultNow () , } ) ;

2.2. Connect Drizzle ORM to the database with Hyperdrive

Use your Hyperdrive configuration for your database when using the Drizzle ORM.

Populate your index.ts file as shown below.

src/index.ts // src/index.ts import { drizzle } from "drizzle-orm/postgres-js" ; import postgres from "postgres" ; import { users } from "./db/schema" ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a database client with postgres.js driver connected via Hyperdrive const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , { // Limit the connections for the Worker request to 5 due to Workers' limits on concurrent external connections max : 5 , // If you are not using array types in your Postgres schema, disable `fetch_types` to avoid an additional round-trip (unnecessary latency) fetch_types : false , } ) ; // Create the Drizzle client with the postgres.js connection const db = drizzle ( sql ) ; // Sample query to get all users const allUsers = await db . select () . from ( users ) ; // Clean up the connection ctx . waitUntil ( sql . end ()) ; return Response . json ( allUsers ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Note You may use node-postgres ↗ or Postgres.js ↗ when using Drizzle ORM. Both are supported and compatible.

2.3. Configure Drizzle-Kit for migrations (optional)

Note You need to set up the tables in your database so that Drizzle ORM can make queries that work. If you have already set it up (for example, if another user has applied the schema to your database), or if you are starting to use Drizzle ORM and the schema matches what already exists in your database, then you do not need to run the migration.

You can generate and run SQL migrations on your database based on your schema using Drizzle Kit CLI. Refer to Drizzle ORM docs ↗ for additional guidance.

Create a .env file the root folder of your project, and add your database connection string. The Drizzle Kit CLI will use this connection string to create and apply the migrations. .env # .env # Replace with your direct database connection string DATABASE_URL = 'postgres://user:password@db-host.cloud/database-name' Create a drizzle.config.ts file in the root folder of your project to configure Drizzle Kit and add the following content: drizzle.config.ts // drizzle.config.ts import "dotenv/config" ; import { defineConfig } from "drizzle-kit" ; export default defineConfig ( { out : "./drizzle" , schema : "./src/db/schema.ts" , dialect : "postgresql" , dbCredentials : { url : process . env . DATABASE_URL ! , }, } ) ; Generate the migration file for your database according to your schema files and apply the migrations to your database. Run the following two commands: Terminal window npx drizzle-kit generate No config path provided, using default 'drizzle.config.ts' Reading config file 'drizzle.config.ts' 1 tables users 4 columns 0 indexes 0 fks [ ✓ ] Your SQL migration file ➜ drizzle/0000_mysterious_queen_noir.sql 🚀 Terminal window npx drizzle-kit migrate No config path provided, using default 'drizzle.config.ts' Reading config file 'drizzle.config.ts' Using 'postgres' driver for database querying

3. Deploy your Worker

Deploy your Worker.

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

