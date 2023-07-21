Code block guidelines (language, command prompts)
You can create code blocks by:
- Using triple-acute characters as a “fence” around the code block. (Recommended)
- Indenting lines by four spaces or one tab.
To define the syntax highlighting language used for the code block, enter a language name after the first fence. Refer to the List of languages used in Cloudflare developer documentation for a list of supported languages.
Use the
txt language when there is no appropriate syntax highlighting (for example, a fragment of an Apache configuration file).
JSON example
```json{"firstName": "John","lastName": "Smith","age": 25}```
The rendered output looks like this:
{"firstName": "John","lastName": "Smith","age": 25}
Displaying terminal commands
Use the
sh language for one-line commands executed in the Linux/macOS terminal (each command must be in a single line).
Each line containing a command that the user should enter must start with a
$ sign. The reader will be able to select these prefixed lines with commands, but no other lines in the code block (which should be command output).
Use the
bash language for other Linux/macOS/generic commands:
- Commands that span multiple lines (usually each line ends with a
\) and may include one or more lines of JSON content.
- Commands for other platforms (Windows console, Windows PowerShell) or for specific shells (for example, a command specifically for the zsh shell, where the prompt is usually #).
Terminal prompts
For “sh” blocks
Use “
$ “(dollar sign, space) or “FOLDER_NAME $ " (folder name, space, dollar sign, space).
Examples:
$command-to-run
- ~/my-folder
$command-to-run (where
~means the home folder of the current user).
For “bash” blocks
Blocks containing Linux/macOS/generic commands:
- Use the same prefixes as for
sh, even if they are not mandatory — “
$" (dollar sign, space) or “FOLDER_NAME
$" (folder name, space, dollar sign, space).
Blocks containing Windows console commands:
Use “FOLDER_NAME>” (folder name, bigger than symbol, no space after).
Alternatively, do not include any prompt and start the line with the command the user must enter (knowing that it will be harder to understand what must be entered and what is example output).
Examples:
- C:\>command-to-run.exe
- C:\Program Files>command-to-run.exe
- C:\Users\JohnDoe>command-to-run.exe
Blocks containing PowerShell commands:
Use “PS FOLDER_NAME> " (the
>is part of the prompt, and there is a space after it).
Examples:
- PS C:\Users\JohnDoe> command-to-run.exe
- PS C:\> command-to-run.exe
Blocks containing zsh commands:
Use “# " (hash sign, space) or “FOLDER_NAME # " (folder name, space, hash sign, space). Very similar to
shblocks but with a hash sign instead of a dollar sign.
Examples:
- # command
- ~/my-folder # command (where
~means the home folder of the current user).
For JSON code blocks
Use the
json language for JSON code blocks or JSON fragments.
Multi-line curl commands with a JSON body should use
bash syntax highlighting, as stated in Displaying terminal commands.
List of languages being used in Cloudflare Developer Documentation
bash(alias:
curl)
c
diff
go
graphql
hcl(alias:
tf)
html
ini
java
js(alias:
javascript)
json
kotlin
php
python(alias:
py)
ruby(alias:
rb)
rust(alias:
rs)
sh(alias:
shell)
sql
swift
toml
ts(alias:
typescript)
txt(aliases:
text,
plaintext)
xml
yaml(alias:
yml)
Different capitalizations of the languages above are also supported (but not recommended). For example,
JavaScript will be rendered using the
javascript language, and
HTML will use the
html language.