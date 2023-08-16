Cloudflare Docs
Load balancing (Learning Path)
Traffic steering policies decide how a load balancer routes traffic to attached and healthy pools.

  • Standard: Standard steering policies include Off - Failover and Random.
  • Geo: Geo steering directs traffic to pools tied to specific countries, regions, or — for Enterprise customers only — data centers.
  • Dynamic: Dynamic steering uses health monitor data to identify the fastest pool for a given Cloudflare Region or data center.
  • Proximity: Proximity steering routes visitors or internal services to the closest physical data center.
  • Least Outstanding Requests: Least Outstanding Requests steering allows you to route traffic to pools that currently have the fewest number of outstanding requests.



