Frontmatter contains the metadata for a page, such as the title . It is written as YAML, between --- , at the top of the page.

For example, this is the frontmatter for the page you’re on now!

--- title : Frontmatter description : | You can customize individual Markdown and MDX pages in Starlight by setting values in their frontmatter. For example, a regular page might set title and description fields. sidebar : label : Overview badge : variant : tip text : New! banner : content : | <h2>Hello, world!</h2> <a href="/">Homepage</a> ---

For more information on the available fields, please refer to Starlight’s documentation.