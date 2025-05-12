 Skip to content
mysql2

The mysql2 package is a modern MySQL driver for Node.js with better performance and built-in Promise support. This example demonstrates how to use it with Cloudflare Workers and Hyperdrive.

Install the mysql2 driver:

Terminal window
# mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required
npm install mysql2

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

{
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "compatibility_date": "2024-09-23",
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"
    }
  ]
}

Create a new connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

// mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required
import { createConnection } from "mysql2/promise";


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
    // Create a connection using the mysql2 driver with the Hyperdrive credentials (only accessible from your Worker).
    const connection = await createConnection({
      host: env.HYPERDRIVE.host,
      user: env.HYPERDRIVE.user,
      password: env.HYPERDRIVE.password,
      database: env.HYPERDRIVE.database,
      port: env.HYPERDRIVE.port,


      // Required to enable mysql2 compatibility for Workers
      disableEval: true,
    });


    try {
      // Sample query
      const [results, fields] = await connection.query("SHOW tables;");


      // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed
      ctx.waitUntil(connection.end());


      // Return result rows as JSON
      return Response.json({ results, fields });
    } catch (e) {
      console.error(e);
    }
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;