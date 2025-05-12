mysql2
The mysql2 ↗ package is a modern MySQL driver for Node.js with better performance and built-in Promise support. This example demonstrates how to use it with Cloudflare Workers and Hyperdrive.
Install the mysql2 ↗ driver:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Create a new
connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
