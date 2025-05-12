The mysql2 ↗ package is a modern MySQL driver for Node.js with better performance and built-in Promise support. This example demonstrates how to use it with Cloudflare Workers and Hyperdrive.

Install the mysql2 ↗ driver:

Terminal window # mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required npm install mysql2

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a new connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

// mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required import { createConnection } from "mysql2/promise" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a connection using the mysql2 driver with the Hyperdrive credentials (only accessible from your Worker). const connection = await createConnection ( { host : env . HYPERDRIVE . host , user : env . HYPERDRIVE . user , password : env . HYPERDRIVE . password , database : env . HYPERDRIVE . database , port : env . HYPERDRIVE . port , // Required to enable mysql2 compatibility for Workers disableEval : true , } ) ; try { // Sample query const [ results , fields ] = await connection . query ( "SHOW tables;" ) ; // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed ctx . waitUntil ( connection . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { results , fields } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( e ) ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;