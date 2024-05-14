Page Rules migration guide

Cloudflare Page Rules are deprecated. For new Cloudflare accounts and zones, Page Rules will stop being available on Free plans from 2024-07-01 onward (refer to Relevant dates for information on other plans). For existing accounts and zones, the creation of new Page Rules will no longer be available from 2025-01-06 onward, and existing rules will be migrated to different Rules features throughout 2025. This change will affect customers using the Cloudflare dashboard, the Cloudflare API API link label Open API docs link , and the Cloudflare Terraform provider External link icon Open external link .

Cloudflare recommends that you start transitioning from Page Rules to our new Rules features immediately by following the recommendations in this migration guide.

2024-07-01 – Page Rules no longer available for new Cloudflare accounts and zones on a Free plan.

– Page Rules no longer available for new Cloudflare accounts and zones on a Free plan. 2024-08-01 – Page Rules no longer available for new Cloudflare accounts and zones on a Pro or Business plan.

– Page Rules no longer available for new Cloudflare accounts and zones on a Pro or Business plan. 2024-10-01 – Page Rules no longer available for new Cloudflare accounts and zones on an Enterprise plan.

– Page Rules no longer available for new Cloudflare accounts and zones on an Enterprise plan. 2025-01-06 – For existing accounts and zones on any plan, you can no longer create new Page Rules (maintenance mode).

– For existing accounts and zones on any plan, you can no longer create new Page Rules (maintenance mode). 2025 (all year) – Migration of existing Page Rules to modern Rules features. You cannot edit any existing Page Rules eligible for migration during this migration period.

Cloudflare Page Rules has several fundamental limitations, such as triggering solely based on URL patterns and being limited to 125 rules per zone for performance reasons. These rules are also complex to debug when multiple page rules apply to the same incoming request.

In 2022, we announced in our blog post The future of Page Rules External link icon Open external link that Page Rules would be replaced with a suite of dedicated products, each built to be best-of-breed and put more power into the hands of our users. The new Rules products — Configuration Rules, Compression Rules, Origin Rules, Redirects, and Transform Rules — are now generally available (GA) and have already been adopted by tens of thousands of Cloudflare customers.

​​ Main differences

New engine : New Rules features are powered by the Ruleset Engine, which offers versatile configuration with a robust language that supports many HTTP request and response fields.

Improved scalability : Thanks to the improved scalability, Cloudflare plans now have increased quotas.

Easier troubleshooting : Rule execution is more predictable, since each rule operates independently, simplifying troubleshooting. Additionally, Cloudflare Trace helps understand rule interactions.

Improved consistency: New Rules features also ensure consistency, with common fields and capabilities shared across products, offering a seamless experience and predictable Terraform configurations.

​​ Page Rules migration

Cloudflare plans to migrate your existing Page Rules during 2025. However, it is strongly recommended that you understand the correspondence between the different Page Rules settings and new Rules features ahead of the migration, and learn how you can implement the new types of rules in your Cloudflare account.

This migration guide will be updated in the following months with additional information about the Page Rules migration. Cloudflare users will receive email updates about the migration of the Page Rules configured on their Cloudflare account before the migration occurs.

​​ Settings that will not be migrated

The following Page Rules settings will not be migrated to other types of rules:

Auto Minify (this setting is deprecated)

(this setting is deprecated) Disable Performance (this setting is deprecated)

(this setting is deprecated) Disable Railgun (this setting is deprecated, since Railgun is no longer available)

(this setting is deprecated, since Railgun is no longer available) Disable Security (this setting is deprecated)

(this setting is deprecated) Response Buffering (this setting is deprecated)

(this setting is deprecated) Server Side Excludes (this setting is deprecated, since Server-side Excludes is deprecated)

(this setting is deprecated, since Server-side Excludes is deprecated) Web Application Firewall (this setting is deprecated, since the previous version of WAF managed rules is deprecated)

If you have a use case for these settings and you intend to keep their behavior, you will need to implement it yourself using new Rules features, since these settings will not be migrated.

All other Page Rules settings will be migrated during 2025.

​​ Feature correspondence table

The following table summarizes how different Page Rules settings will be migrated to other Rules features. You can refer to this table and the next sections to learn more about the new way of implementing a given Page Rules setting, and also to learn how you can manually migrate your existing Page Rules.

​​ Migrate Always Use HTTPS

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule to perform an automatic redirect from HTTP to HTTPS for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL *example.com/*

Setting: Always Use HTTPS How to migrate: Create a dynamic redirect to always redirect HTTP requests to HTTPS for any hostname that contains example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" AND SSL/HTTPS is off Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com" and not ssl)

Then : Type : Dynamic Expression : concat("https://", http.host, http.request.uri.path) Status code : 301

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the redirect you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a dynamic redirect

​​ Migrate Automatic HTTPS Rewrites

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on Automatic HTTPS Rewrites for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Automatic HTTPS Rewrites

: Automatic HTTPS Rewrites Value: On How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to always rewrite HTTP links to HTTPS for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Automatic HTTPS Rewrites Value : On

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Migrate Browser Cache TTL

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule adjusting browser cache TTL to one day for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Browser Cache TTL

: Browser Cache TTL Enter Browser Cache TTL: a day How to migrate: Create a cache rule to adjust browser cache TTL for caching resources in the browser to one day for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Browser TTL : Override origin and use this TTL Input time-to-live (TTL) : 1 day

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Browser Integrity Check

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on Browser Integrity Check for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Browser Integrity Check

: Browser Integrity Check Value: On How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to turn on Browser Integrity Check for protecting against bots and threats for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Browser Integrity Check Value : On

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Migrate Bypass Cache on Cookie

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on Bypass Cache on Cookie for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Bypass Cache on Cookie

: Bypass Cache on Cookie Enter value: test_cookie How to migrate: Create a cache rule to bypass cache for requests containing cookie test_cookie for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" AND Cookie contains "test-cookie" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com" and http.cookie contains "test-cookie")

Then : Cache eligibility : Bypass cache

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Cache By Device Type

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on Cache By Device Type for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Cache By Device Type

: Cache By Device Type Value: On How to migrate: Create a cache rule to cache content based on user agent or device type for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Setting : Cache key Cache by device type : On

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Cache Deception Armor

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on Cache Deception Armor for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting: Cache Deception Armor How to migrate: Create a cache rule to protect against cache deception attacks for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Setting : Cache key Cache deception armor : On

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Cache Level (Cache Everything)

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on caching of all assets for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Cache Level

: Cache Level Select Cache Level: Cache Everything How to migrate: Create a cache rule to adjust cache level for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Cache on Cookie

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on caching for responses that contained cookie test-cookie for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Cache on Cookie

: Cache on Cookie Enter value: test-cookie How to migrate: Create a cache rule to cache responses containing cookie test_cookie for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" AND Cookie contains "test-cookie" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com" and http.cookie contains "test-cookie")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Cache TTL by status code

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on caching of every response with status code between 200 and 599 for one day, for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Cache TTL by status code

: Cache TTL by status code Status code or enter range : 200-599

: Select option: a day How to migrate: Create a cache rule to cache responses with status code between 200 and 599 for one day for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Setting : Edge TTL Use cache-control header if present, use default Cloudflare caching behavior if not Status code TTL : Scope : Range From : 200 To : 599 Duration : 1 day

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Custom Cache Key

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule setting a custom cache key for all query string parameters, for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Custom Cache Key Query String : All query string parameters

: Custom Cache Key How to migrate: Create a cache rule to set a custom cache key for all query string parameters, for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Setting : Cache key Query string : All query string parameters

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Disable Apps

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning off Cloudflare Apps (deprecated) for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting: Disable Apps How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to disable Cloudflare Apps (deprecated) for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Disable Apps

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Replace Disable Performance

The Disable Performance setting is deprecated. Any Page Rules with this setting will not be migrated.

This Page Rules setting turned off Auto Minify (deprecated), Mirage, Polish, and Rocket Loader. You can still turn on or off relevant Cloudflare features one by one using Configuration Rules.

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule with Disable Performance (deprecated) for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting: Disable Performance How to replace: Create a configuration rule to disable Mirage, Polish, and Rocket Loader for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Mirage : Off Polish : Off Rocket Loader : Off

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Replace Disable Security

The Disable Security setting is deprecated. Any Page Rules with this setting will not be migrated.

This Page Rules setting turns off Email Obfuscation, Rate Limiting (previous version), Scrape Shield, Server Side Excludes, URL (Zone) Lockdown, and WAF managed rules (previous version). You can still turn on or off relevant Cloudflare features one by one using Configuration Rules and WAF custom rules.

Dashboard Context: You configured a Page Rule with Disable Security (deprecated) for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting: Disable Security This setting turned off a subset of Cloudflare security features: Email Obfuscation, Rate Limiting (previous version), Scrape Shield, Server Side Excludes, URL (Zone) Lockdown, and WAF managed rules (previous version). How to replace: Create a configuration rule to turn off one or more security features: Email Obfuscation (part of Cloudflare Scrape Shield )

) Server Side Excludes, now deprecated (part of Cloudflare Scrape Shield)

Hotlink Protection (part of Cloudflare Scrape Shield) If required, create a WAF exception to skip one or more rules of WAF managed rulesets for requests coming from IP addresses in an allowlist. Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the rules you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. If you are still using WAF managed rules (previous version) or Rate Limiting (previous version), consider migrating to the new versions of these products. It is not possible to turn off these older products using modern Rules features. Refer to the WAF’s migration guides for more information.

​​ Migrate Disable Zaraz

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning off Zaraz for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting: Disable Zaraz How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to turn off Zaraz for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Disable Zaraz

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Migrate Edge Cache TTL

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule adjusting Edge Cache TTL for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Edge Cache TTL

: Edge Cache TTL Enter Edge Cache TTL: a day How to migrate: Create a cache rule to adjust edge cache TTL for caching resources on Cloudflare edge to one day, for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Setting : Edge TTL Ignore cache-control header and use this TTL Input time-to-live (TTL) : 1 day

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Email Obfuscation

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning off Email Obfuscation for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Email Obfuscation

: Email Obfuscation Value: Off How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to turn off Email Obfuscation for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Email Obfuscation Value : Off

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Migrate Forwarding URL

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule permanently redirecting www.example.com to example.com on all URI paths: URL : www.example.com/*

: Setting : Forwarding URL

: Forwarding URL Select Status code : 301 - Permanent Redirect

: 301 - Permanent Redirect Destination URL: https://example.com/$1 How to migrate: Create a dynamic redirect to permanently redirect requests from www.example.com to example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname equals "www.example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host eq "www.example.com")

Then : Type : Dynamic Expression : concat("https://example.com", http.request.uri.path) Status code : 301

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the redirect you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a dynamic redirect

​​ Migrate Host Header Override

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule changing the Host HTTP header to example.saas-provider.com , for all requests addressed at any subdomain of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Host Header Override

: Host Header Override Enter value: example.saas-provider.com How to migrate: Create an origin rule changing the Host header to example.saas-provider.com for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Set origin parameters : Host Header > Rewrite to : example.saas-provider.com

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the origin rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to an origin rule

​​ Migrate IP Geolocation Header

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule adding a CF-IPCountry HTTP header, for all requests addressed at any subdomain of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : IP Geolocation Header

: IP Geolocation Header Value: On How to migrate: Turn on the Add visitor location headers Managed Transform — a Transform Rules feature — to add the CF-IPCountry and other location headers to all requests. Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the Managed Transform. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a Managed Transform

​​ Migrate Mirage

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning off Mirage for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Mirage

: Mirage Value: Off How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to turn off Mirage for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Mirage Value : Off

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Migrate Opportunistic Encryption

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning off Opportunistic Encryption for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Opportunistic Encryption

: Opportunistic Encryption Value: Off How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to turn off Opportunistic Encryption for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Opportunistic Encryption Value : Off

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Migrate Origin Cache Control

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning off Origin Cache Control for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Origin Cache Control

: Origin Cache Control Value: Off How to migrate: Create a cache rule to determine edge cache behavior for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Setting : Origin Cache Control Enable Origin Cache Control : Off

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Origin Error Page Pass-thru

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on Origin Error Page Pass-thru for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Origin Error Page Pass-thru

: Origin Error Page Pass-thru Value: On How to migrate: Create a cache rule to determine edge cache behavior for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Setting : Origin error page pass-thru Use Origin error page pass-thru : On

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Polish

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning off Polish for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Polish

: Polish Value: Off How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to turn off Polish for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Polish Select value : Off

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Migrate Query String Sort

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on Query String Sort for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Query String Sort

: Query String Sort Value: On How to migrate: Create a cache rule to sort query string parameters for caching purposes, for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Setting : Cache key Sort query string : On

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Resolve Override

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule changing the origin to example.saas-provider.com , for all requests addressed at any subdomain of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Resolve Override

: Resolve Override Enter value: example.saas-provider.com How to migrate: Create an origin rule overriding the origin to example.saas-provider.com for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : DNS Record > Override to : example.saas-provider.com

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the origin rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to an origin rule

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning on byte-for-byte equivalency checks for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Respect Strong ETags

: Respect Strong ETags Value: On How to migrate: Create a cache rule to respect strong ETags for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then : Cache eligibility : Eligible for cache Setting : Respect strong ETags Use strong ETag headers : On

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the cache rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a cache rule

​​ Migrate Rocket Loader

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule turning off Rocket Loader for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Rocket Loader

: Rocket Loader Value: Off How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to turn off Rocket Loader for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Rocket Loader Value : Off

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Migrate Security Level

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule setting Security Level to I’m Under Attack for all subdomains of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : Security Level

: Security Level Select Security Level: I’m Under Attack How to migrate: Create a configuration rule to set Security Level to I’m Under Attack, for any hostname containing example.com : When incoming requests match : Custom filter expression Using the Expression Builder:

Hostname contains "example.com" Using the Expression Editor:

(http.host contains "example.com")

Then the settings are : Setting : Security Level Select Security Level : I’m Under Attack

Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the configuration rule you created. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a configuration rule

​​ Migrate True Client IP Header

Dashboard

Visual guide Context: You configured a Page Rule adding a True-Client-IP HTTP header for all requests addressed at any subdomain of example.com and the example.com domain itself: URL : *example.com/*

: Setting : True Client IP Header

: True Client IP Header Value: On How to migrate: Turn on the Add “True-Client-IP” header Managed Transform — a Transform Rules feature — to add the True-Client-IP header to all requests. Turn off your existing Page Rule and validate the behavior of the Managed Transform. If your tests succeed, delete the existing Page Rule. Page Rules configuration Migrate to a Managed Transform

​​ Migrate SSL