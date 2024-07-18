Disable compression for AVIF images
The following example rule will disable compression for AVIF images, based on either the content type or the file extension specified in the request.
When incoming requests match
Custom filter expression:
- Media Type equals
image/avifOR
- File extension equals
avif
- Media Type equals
Then
- Compression options > Disable compression
Example API request
The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID
{ruleset_id}) for the
http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset operation:
curl --request PUT \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "http.response.content_type.media_type eq \"image/avif\" or http.request.uri.path.extension eq \"avif\"", "action": "compress_response", "action_parameters": { "algorithms": [ { "name": "none" } ] } } ]}'