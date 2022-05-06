Manage gateways
You can interact with a Web3 gateway in several ways.
Create a gateway
Via the API
For a full list of gateway properties, refer to Create Web3 Hostname. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart .
Request
curl -X POST \-H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected]" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/web3/hostnames" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "result": { "name": "gateway.example.com", "description":"This is my IPFS gateway.", "target":"ipfs", "dnslink":"/ipns/onboarding.ipfs.cloudflare.com" }
}'
The response contains the complete definition of the new gateway.
Response
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": "<WEB_3_GATEWAY_ID>", "name": "gateway.example.com", "description": "This is my IPFS gateway.", "status": "active", "target": "ipfs", "dnslink": "/ipns/onboarding.ipfs.cloudflare.com", "created_on": "<CREATED_ON_DATE>", "modified_on": "<MODIFIED_ON_DATE>" }
}
Edit a gateway
Via the API
To edit specific settings for a gateway, use a PATCH request.
Delete a gateway
Via the API
To delete a gateway using the API, send a DELETE request.