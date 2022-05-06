Cloudflare Docs
Web3
Manage gateways

You can interact with a Web3 gateway in several ways.

Create a gateway

Via the API

For a full list of gateway properties, refer to Create Web3 Hostname. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart .

Request
curl -X POST \
-H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected]" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/web3/hostnames" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
    "result": {
        "name": "gateway.example.com",
        "description":"This is my IPFS gateway.",
        "target":"ipfs",
        "dnslink":"/ipns/onboarding.ipfs.cloudflare.com"
    }

}'

The response contains the complete definition of the new gateway.

Response
{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": "<WEB_3_GATEWAY_ID>",
    "name": "gateway.example.com",
    "description": "This is my IPFS gateway.",
    "status": "active",
    "target": "ipfs",
    "dnslink": "/ipns/onboarding.ipfs.cloudflare.com",
    "created_on": "<CREATED_ON_DATE>",
    "modified_on": "<MODIFIED_ON_DATE>"
  }

}

Edit a gateway

Via the API

To edit specific settings for a gateway, use a PATCH request.

Delete a gateway

Via the API

To delete a gateway using the API, send a DELETE request.