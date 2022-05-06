Manage gateways

You can interact with a Web3 gateway in several ways.

​​ Create a gateway

​​ Via the API

For a full list of gateway properties, refer to Create Web3 Hostname External link icon Open external link . If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart .

Request curl -X POST \ -H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected] \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/web3/hostnames" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "result" : { "name" : "gateway.example.com" , "description" : "This is my IPFS gateway." , "target" : "ipfs" , "dnslink" : "/ipns/onboarding.ipfs.cloudflare.com" } } '

The response contains the complete definition of the new gateway.

Response { "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "<WEB_3_GATEWAY_ID>" , "name" : "gateway.example.com" , "description" : "This is my IPFS gateway." , "status" : "active" , "target" : "ipfs" , "dnslink" : "/ipns/onboarding.ipfs.cloudflare.com" , "created_on" : "<CREATED_ON_DATE>" , "modified_on" : "<MODIFIED_ON_DATE>" } }

​​ Edit a gateway

​​ Via the API

To edit specific settings for a gateway, use a PATCH External link icon Open external link request.

​​ Delete a gateway

​​ Via the API