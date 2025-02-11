Sites represent the local network of a data center, office, or other physical location, and combine all on-ramps available there. Sites also allow you to check, at a glance, the state of your on-ramps and set up health alert settings so that you get notified when there are issues with the site's on-ramps.

To use a site, start by setting up your on-ramps. These can be GRE or IPsec tunnels, a Magic WAN Connector, or a direct CNI link. When you are finished setting these up, refer to the steps below to learn how to set up a site.

Add a site

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Magic WAN > Network overview (beta). Select Create site. If this is not the first time you are adding a site, you will have the option Add site instead. Add a name and description for your new site. Optionally, you can also add the geographical coordinates for your site in Latitude and Longitude. If you add geographical coordinates, once created your site's location will show in the map. Select Create and continue. Choose one or more on-ramps for your site from the list. Remember to only choose the on-ramps available to that particular site, as the list might show on-ramps available on other locations. Select Continue. In Define alert settings you set up alerts to notify you when there are issues with your site's on-ramps. If you want to set up alerts later, select Skip this for now to complete your setup. Otherwise, continue reading. In Magic WAN Health Check Alert > Notification name, enter a name for the site's alert. Under Alert settings, choose how you want to be notified when there is an issue. You can add webhooks as well as email addresses. In Alert sensitivity level define the threshold for Magic Tunnel health alerts to be fired. Available options are Low, Medium, and High. Refer to Magic Tunnels background information for more information. Select Complete setup to finish setting up your site.

Your site is now set up. If you have other sites you need to set up, repeat the steps above. If you did not set up alerts, we strongly recommend that you do it. Otherwise you will not be notified when there is a problem with one of your on-ramps.

Site analytics

After adding your sites, the Network overview (beta) section of the dashboard provides a summary of the connectivity status and traffic analytics for all your sites. This is a great place to start if you receive a Magic WAN alert, need to begin the troubleshooting process, or are performing routine monitoring.

Network overview (beta) has the following data types available:

Magic WAN site data table Site Name

Site Health

Site Tunnel Names

Site Tunnel Statuses

Site Traffic Sent

Site Traffic Received

Magic WAN site data Traffic Sent by Tunnel

Traffic Received by Tunnel

To start using Magic WAN site analytics:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Select Magic WAN > Network overview (beta).

You will have access to an overview map with all your active sites, and any alerts for sites that are unhealthy or have no status available to them.

Review the topics below to learn more about the options available to you.

Network map and traffic overview

The network map section shows all the sites configured with Magic WAN. At a glance, you can check:

How many active sites you have

Location for sites in a map (if you set up their geographic location)

Sites that are healthy or unhealthy

Sites that have no status available

Sites that have no location set

Just below the map, Traffic overview shows a more granular list of your sites and their status.

Site health

Sites can be healthy or unhealthy, and Magic WAN uses this information to route traffic. Refer to Set thresholds for Magic WAN site health to learn more about this topic.

No status available

The status of a site refers to its health. If your sites show a No status available message, this means you did not configure your alert settings when creating your site. Refer to Configure Magic Tunnel health alerts to learn how to create an alert for your site.

No location set

The dashboard shows you the number of sites with no location set, meaning sites for which you did not set up a geographic location. To add a location to a site, find the site you want to add location to, and select no location set to edit its location settings. Refer to Set geographic coordinates for more information.

Traffic overview

Traffic overview aggregates all Magic WAN sites configured in your account. Here, you can check at-a-glance information about each site like:

Site status

Traffic sent and received

Select one of your sites to have access to a more detailed view of its traffic, including traffic by tunnel.

Edit a site

Add or remove on-ramps

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Magic WAN > Network overview (beta). Find your site in Traffic overview > select the three dots in front of it > Edit. Select On-ramps. Select Add to add a new on-ramp. If you want to remove an on-ramp, select the three dots in front of your on-ramp > Remove.

Set geographic coordinates

If you add geographic coordinates to your site, it will show up in the Network map. To set up or edit geographic coordinates to an existing site:

Go to Magic WAN > Network overview (beta). Find your site in Traffic overview > select the three dots in front of it > Edit. In Basic information, edit your site's Latitude and Longitude coordinates. Select Save.

Set thresholds for Magic WAN site health

When you set up an alert for your site, you will be notified when there is an issue with one or more on-ramps. These alerts are sent when the percentage of successful health checks for a Magic WAN on-ramp drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO). Setting health alerts will also show unhealthy tunnels in the Network map and in the Traffic overview sections.

To set up health alerts: