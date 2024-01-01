What are Account Owned Tokens?

Account Owned Tokens are Cloudflare’s first step to represent service principals in our service. Account Owned Tokens are currently in Open Beta. Cloudflare is working to enable all features to be compatible with Account Owned tokens, and a short compatibility list is provided below. If you are working with a product or feature that is not currently supported by Account Owned Tokens, continue to use the existing user tokens. User tokens will continue to work, and we do not have plans to deprecate them.

Account Owned Tokens are visible for Super Administrators of accounts on the Cloudflare dashboard via Manage Account > API Tokens. The existing token creation UI is available and can also be accessed from the API at /accounts/:accountID/tokens.

Try using Account Owned Tokens specifically in these scenarios:

If you require business continuity when managing tokens as a team of super administrators If you need to restrict API access on your account and want to centralize visibility and management of these tokens

Account Owned Tokens Compatibility Matrix

Account Owned Tokens are a new credential type that is in Open Beta. This is the list of currently supported products and their compatability status.