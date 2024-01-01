 Skip to content
Account Owned Tokens

What are Account Owned Tokens?

Account Owned Tokens are Cloudflare’s first step to represent service principals in our service. Account Owned Tokens are currently in Open Beta. Cloudflare is working to enable all features to be compatible with Account Owned tokens, and a short compatibility list is provided below. If you are working with a product or feature that is not currently supported by Account Owned Tokens, continue to use the existing user tokens. User tokens will continue to work, and we do not have plans to deprecate them.

Account Owned Tokens are visible for Super Administrators of accounts on the Cloudflare dashboard via Manage Account > API Tokens. The existing token creation UI is available and can also be accessed from the API at /accounts/:accountID/tokens.

Try using Account Owned Tokens specifically in these scenarios:

  1. If you require business continuity when managing tokens as a team of super administrators
  2. If you need to restrict API access on your account and want to centralize visibility and management of these tokens

Account Owned Tokens Compatibility Matrix

Account Owned Tokens are a new credential type that is in Open Beta. This is the list of currently supported products and their compatability status.

ProductCompatible
Account Management
Account Analytics
Zero Trust Devices and Services
Stream
Pages
Speed
Images
Zone/Domain Management
Workers
Workers Queues
Workers KV
Workers AI
Workers Observability
Durable Objects
R2
Tunnels
Cache
Rulesets
Custom Pages
Cloud Connector
Trace
Configuration Rules
DNSPartial (Non-analytics)
SQL
Access
Magic WAN
Magic Transit
Magic Network Monitoring
Managed Rules
Load Balancing
Spectrum
Pub/Sub
Distributed Web
Radar
Data Loss Prevention
Network Error Logging
Super Bot Fight Mode
Page Shield
AI Gateway
Turnstile
AMP
API Shield
Billing
Cloudchamber
Digital Experience Monitoring
Intel Data Platform
Email Relay
Gateway Filtering
Healthchecks
Log Explorer
Zero Trust Client Platform
Registrar
Hyperdrive
Vectorize
Waiting Room
Zaraz
