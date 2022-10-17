Tanium

Service-to-service device posture with Tanium requires the Tanium agent and the Cloudflare WARP client to be deployed on your devices. Unlike the previous Tanium with Cloudflare Access integration, this integration reads Tanium endpoint data via the WARP client. You can use either Tanium Cloud or on-premise installations of Tanium.

​​ Set up Tanium as a service provider

​​ 1. Get Tanium settings

The following Tanium values are needed to set up the Tanium posture check:

Client Secret

Rest API URL

To retrieve those values:

Log in to your Tanium instance. Go to Administration > API Tokens. Select New API Token. Set Expire in days to an appropriate value for your organization. When this token expires, all device posture results will begin to fail unless updated. Set Trusted IP addresses to 0.0.0.0/0 . Select Save. Copy the Client Secret and API URL to a safe place.

​​ 2. Add Tanium as a service provider

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to Device posture providers and select Add new. Select Tanium. Enter any name for the provider. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection. Enter the Client Secret and Rest API URL you noted down above. Choose a polling frequency for how often Cloudflare Zero Trust should query Tanium for information. Select Save.

To ensure the values have been entered correctly, select Test.

​​ 3. Configure the posture check

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client > Service provider checks. Select Add new. Select the Tanium provider you created above. Enter any name for the check. This name will be used when creating Access or Gateway policies. Configure the Total score threshold required to pass the check. Select Save.

Next, verify that the service provider posture check is returning the expected results.

​​ Tanium device posture attributes