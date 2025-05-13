 Skip to content
Analytics

Use the GraphQL API to get aggregate data and monitor your Aegis IPs capacity. As explained in IPs allocation, each Aegis IP can support 40,000 concurrent connections per origin IP.

Refer to the GraphQL Analytics API documentation to get started. The specific Aegis schema is called aegisIpUtilizationAdaptiveGroups.

You can get average (avg) or maximum (max) utilization values (in percentage), and use the following dimensions:

  • datetimeFiveMinutes time

    • Timestamp truncated to five minutes. For example, 2025-01-10T00:05:00Z.

  • popName string

    • The Cloudflare point of presence (PoP). For example, sjc.

  • egressIp string

    • Your assigned Aegis IP. For example, 192.0.2.1.

  • origin string

    • Origin IP and port. For example, 203.0.113.150:443.

  • popUtilizationKey string

    • The Cloudflare point of presence (PoP), the Aegis IP, and the origin IP and port. For example, sjc 192.0.2.1 203.0.113.150:443.