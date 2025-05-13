Use the GraphQL API to get aggregate data and monitor your Aegis IPs capacity. As explained in IPs allocation, each Aegis IP can support 40,000 concurrent connections per origin IP.

Refer to the GraphQL Analytics API documentation to get started. The specific Aegis schema is called aegisIpUtilizationAdaptiveGroups .

You can get average ( avg ) or maximum ( max ) utilization values (in percentage), and use the following dimensions: