Use the GraphQL API to get aggregate data and monitor your Aegis IPs capacity. As explained in IPs allocation, each Aegis IP can support 40,000 concurrent connections per origin IP.
Refer to the GraphQL Analytics API documentation to get started. The specific Aegis schema is called
aegisIpUtilizationAdaptiveGroups.
You can get average (
avg) or maximum (
max) utilization values (in percentage), and use the following dimensions:
-
datetimeFiveMinutestime
- Timestamp truncated to five minutes. For example,
2025-01-10T00:05:00Z.
- Timestamp truncated to five minutes. For example,
-
popNamestring
- The Cloudflare point of presence (PoP). For example,
sjc.
- The Cloudflare point of presence (PoP). For example,
-
egressIpstring
- Your assigned Aegis IP. For example,
192.0.2.1.
- Your assigned Aegis IP. For example,
-
originstring
- Origin IP and port. For example,
203.0.113.150:443.
- Origin IP and port. For example,
-
popUtilizationKeystring
- The Cloudflare point of presence (PoP), the Aegis IP, and the origin IP and port. For example,
sjc 192.0.2.1 203.0.113.150:443.
- The Cloudflare point of presence (PoP), the Aegis IP, and the origin IP and port. For example,
