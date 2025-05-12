Neon
Connect Hyperdrive to a Neon Postgres database.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Neon ↗ Postgres database.
You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Neon database by creating a new user and fetching your database connection string.
- Go to the Neon dashboard ↗ and select the project (database) you wish to connect to.
- Select Roles from the sidebar and select New Role. Enter
hyperdrive-useras the name (or your preferred name) and copy the password. Note that the password will not be displayed again: you will have to reset it if you do not save it somewhere.
- Select Dashboard from the sidebar > go to the Connection Details pane > ensure you have selected the branch, database and role (for example,
hyperdrive-user) that Hyperdrive will connect through.
- Select the
psqland uncheck the connection pooling checkbox. Note down the connection string (starting with
postgres://hyperdrive-user@...) from the text box.
With both the connection string and the password, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install Postgres.js ↗:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
