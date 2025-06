This video outlines how to configure public buckets in R2, which are private by default, to enable public Internet access. It presents two methods for setting up public access: using a custom domain for greater control over content management and security, or a Cloudflare managed subdomain for a simpler configuration.

Chapters Introduction 3s

Setting Up a Public Bucket with a Custom Domain 44s

Using Cloudflare Managed Subdomain for Public Access 1m44s

