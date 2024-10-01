 Skip to content
ServiceNow

The ServiceNow integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated ServiceNow instance that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

Integration permissions

For the ServiceNow integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following permissions:

  • Global application scope

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the ServiceNow Application scope documentation.

Security findings

The ServiceNow integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

Instance security

Identify security risks related to the ServiceNow instance itself.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
ServiceNow: Production instance with exposed admin credentials6c75c56f-df42-454d-85ee-c919bba70191Critical
ServiceNow: Production instance with exposed database user credentials37652a12-93d3-453f-961b-de32f419ed33High
ServiceNow: Instance with exposed admin credentials8235e0a2-6a53-4596-adff-632203c60ab2High
ServiceNow: Instance with exposed database user credentials4f8bf0e4-fa79-44fc-b171-84926cbc73c7Medium

User security

Flag user-related security risks and misconfigurations.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
ServiceNow: User with pending password reset42097604-73db-46b3-9a5c-c3e0d2629531High
ServiceNow: User with 3+ failed login attempts49079a4b-5280-4c9c-bf61-a45b53c2fd9fMedium
ServiceNow: User with locked account344f5a37-7df5-4a26-a0fe-4d3c4215df61Low
ServiceNow: User without multi-factor authentication enabled4efbe128-608d-4b19-b7c8-10c312e4cd9fLow
ServiceNow: User with no assigned roles8b5ca10d-951c-46d8-b786-223756b39165Low
ServiceNow: Inactive usera3ee8ec7-85de-480c-bd98-6bc9581bacf9Low
ServiceNow: User with no recent activity2477faf4-1887-44bc-b663-94373afb03d7Low

Incident management

Identify issues related to ServiceNow incidents.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
ServiceNow: High priority incident with no assigned user8bd04e4e-4f2f-4b44-9c6c-df6341822521High
ServiceNow: Incident with no assigned user0ea6e2dc-4748-436f-9407-bf24997ae574Medium

Knowledge management

Highlight potential misconfigurations in ServiceNow knowledge articles.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
ServiceNow: Knowledge article without expiration date0bd59519-a5ec-4327-92ec-c74f26184a5cLow
ServiceNow: Knowledge article without any roles3caf029c-9840-43e4-a024-6d4af9f3d57eLow
ServiceNow: Knowledge article with flagged status12bd46d5-e627-4bba-8644-59e01cca6646Low

Integration and access

Detect issues related to ServiceNow integrations and access controls.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
ServiceNow: Internal Integration userfa63799a-24ce-4f5f-8e88-09dbf87a6fb9Low
ServiceNow: Web Service Access only user3523fbb4-8725-4ffc-b200-9aef44bbbe98Low
