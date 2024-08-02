Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. AI Gateway
  3. Supported providers
  4. Mistral AI

Mistral AI

Beta

Mistral AI helps you build quickly with Mistral’s advanced AI models.

​​ Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral

​​ What you need

When making requests to the Mistral AI, you will need:

  • AI Gateway Account ID
  • AI Gateway gateway name
  • Mistral AI API token
  • Mistral AI model name

​​ URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/.

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: v1/chat/completions

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions.

​​ Examples

​​ cURL

Example fetch request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions \
 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
 --header 'Authorization: Bearer MISTRAL_TOKEN' \
 --data '{
    "model": "mistral-large-latest",
    "messages": [
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
    ]
}'

​​ JavaScript

If you are using the @mistralai/mistralai package, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript example
import { Mistral } from '@mistralai/mistralai';



const client = new Mistral({
    apiKey: MISTRAL_TOKEN,
    serverURL: `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral`,

});



await client.chat.create({
    model: 'mistral-large-latest',
    messages: [
        {
            role: 'user',
            content: 'What is Cloudflare?',
        },
    ],

});