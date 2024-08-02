Mistral AI Beta

Mistral AI External link icon Open external link helps you build quickly with Mistral’s advanced AI models.

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral

​​ What you need

When making requests to the Mistral AI, you will need:

AI Gateway Account ID

AI Gateway gateway name

Mistral AI API token

Mistral AI model name

​​ URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/ .

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: v1/chat/completions

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions .

Example fetch request curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ { account_id } / { gateway_id } /mistral/v1/chat/completions \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer MISTRAL_TOKEN' \ --data '{ "model": "mistral-large-latest", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

If you are using the @mistralai/mistralai package, you can set your endpoint like this: