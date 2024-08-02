Mistral AI
Mistral AI helps you build quickly with Mistral’s advanced AI models.
Endpoint
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral
What you need
When making requests to the Mistral AI, you will need:
- AI Gateway Account ID
- AI Gateway gateway name
- Mistral AI API token
- Mistral AI model name
URL structure
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/.
Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example:
v1/chat/completions
So your final URL will come together as:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions.
Examples
cURL
Example fetch request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral/v1/chat/completions \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer MISTRAL_TOKEN' \ --data '{ "model": "mistral-large-latest", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ]}'
JavaScript
If you are using the
@mistralai/mistralai package, you can set your endpoint like this:
JavaScript example
import { Mistral } from '@mistralai/mistralai';
const client = new Mistral({ apiKey: MISTRAL_TOKEN, serverURL: `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/mistral`,
});
await client.chat.create({ model: 'mistral-large-latest', messages: [ { role: 'user', content: 'What is Cloudflare?', }, ],
});