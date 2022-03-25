Set up 1.1.1.1 - Router
Go to the IP address used to access your router’s admin console in your browser.
- Linksys and Asus routers typically use
http://192.168.1.1or
http://router.asus.com(for ASUS).
- Netgear routers typically use
http://192.168.1.1or
http://routerlogin.net.
- D-Link routers typically use
http://192.168.0.1.
- Ubiquiti routers typically use
http://unifi.ubnt.com.
Enter the router credentials. For consumer routers, the default credentials for the admin console are often found under or behind the device.
In the admin console, find the place where DNS settings are set. This may be contained within categories such as WAN and IPv6 (Asus Routers) or Internet (Netgear Routers). Consult your router’s documentation for details.
Take note of any DNS addresses that are currently set and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver1.1.1.11.0.0.1
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.31.0.0.3
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
Save the updated settings.
Using DNS-Over-TLS on OpenWRT
It is possible to encrypt DNS traffic out from your router using DNS-over-TLS if it is running OpenWRT. For more details, see our blog post on the topic: Adding DNS-Over-TLS support to OpenWRT (LEDE) with Unbound.
FRITZ!Box
Starting with FRITZ!OS 7.20, DNS over TLS is supported, see Configuring different DNS servers in the FRITZ!Box.