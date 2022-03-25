Cloudflare Docs
Set up 1.1.1.1 - Router

  1. Go to the IP address used to access your router’s admin console in your browser.

    • Linksys and Asus routers typically use http://192.168.1.1 or http://router.asus.com (for ASUS).
    • Netgear routers typically use http://192.168.1.1 or http://routerlogin.net.
    • D-Link routers typically use http://192.168.0.1.
    • Ubiquiti routers typically use http://unifi.ubnt.com.

  2. Enter the router credentials. For consumer routers, the default credentials for the admin console are often found under or behind the device.

  3. In the admin console, find the place where DNS settings are set. This may be contained within categories such as WAN and IPv6 (Asus Routers) or Internet (Netgear Routers). Consult your router’s documentation for details.

  4. Take note of any DNS addresses that are currently set and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

  5. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:

    Use 1.1.1.1 resolver
    1.1.1.1
    1.0.0.1
    Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    1.1.1.2
    1.0.0.2
    Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    1.1.1.3
    1.0.0.3

  6. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:

    Use 1.1.1.1 resolver
    2606:4700:4700::1111
    2606:4700:4700::1001
    Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    2606:4700:4700::1112
    2606:4700:4700::1002
    Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families
    2606:4700:4700::1113
    2606:4700:4700::1003

  7. Save the updated settings.

Using DNS-Over-TLS on OpenWRT

It is possible to encrypt DNS traffic out from your router using DNS-over-TLS if it is running OpenWRT. For more details, see our blog post on the topic: Adding DNS-Over-TLS support to OpenWRT (LEDE) with Unbound.

FRITZ!Box

Starting with FRITZ!OS 7.20, DNS over TLS is supported, see Configuring different DNS servers in the FRITZ!Box.