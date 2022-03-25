Set up 1.1.1.1 - Router

Go to the IP address used to access your router’s admin console in your browser. Linksys and Asus routers typically use http://192.168.1.1 or http://router.asus.com (for ASUS).

or (for ASUS). Netgear routers typically use http://192.168.1.1 or http://routerlogin.net .

or . D-Link routers typically use http://192.168.0.1 .

. Ubiquiti routers typically use http://unifi.ubnt.com .

Enter the router credentials. For consumer routers, the default credentials for the admin console are often found under or behind the device.

In the admin console, find the place where DNS settings are set. This may be contained within categories such as WAN and IPv6 (Asus Routers) or Internet (Netgear Routers). Consult your router’s documentation for details.

Take note of any DNS addresses that are currently set and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.2 1.0.0.2 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.3 1.0.0.3

Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1112 2606:4700:4700::1002 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1113 2606:4700:4700::1003