Deploy an Astro site

Astro External link icon Open external link is an all-in-one web framework for building fast, content-focused websites. By default, Astro builds websites that have zero JavaScript runtime code.

Refer to the Astro Docs External link icon Open external link to learn more about Astro or for assistance with an Astro project.

In this guide, you will create a new Astro application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

​​ Setting up a new project

Create a new project directory and then initiate Astro’s official setup tool by running:

Astro will ask:

Which project type you would like to set up. Your answers will not affect the rest of this tutorial. Select an answer ideal for your project. If you want to install dependencies. Select Yes . If you select No , you must run npm install before running or building your application for the first time. If you want to set initialize a Git repository. We recommend you to select No and follow this guide’s Git instructions below. If you select Yes , do not follow the below Git instructions precisely but adjust them to your needs.

​​ Astro configuration

You can deploy an Astro Server-side Rendered (SSR) site to Cloudflare Pages using the @astrojs/cloudflare adapter External link icon Open external link . SSR sites render on Pages Functions and allow for dynamic functionality and customizations.

To enable an SSR site and deploy to Cloudflare Pages, add the @astrojs/cloudflare adapter External link icon Open external link to your project’s package.json by running:

$ npm run astro add cloudflare

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git init $ git remote add origin https://github.com/<username>/<repo> $ git branch -M main $ git add -A $ git commit -m "initial commit" $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project.

You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer; however, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings External link icon Open external link when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.

Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Framework preset Astro Build command npm run build Build directory dist Environment Variables NODE_VERSION: 16.12.0

Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository’s name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your *.pages.dev subdomain. Important Astro requires Node.js version 16.12.0 or later to build successfully. When creating your Pages project, you must expand the Environment Variables (advanced) section and add a NODE_VERSION variable with a value of 16.12.0 or greater.

After completing configuration, select Save and Deploy.

You will see your first deployment in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified.

Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.

Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments, which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production. For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

There are currently two modes supported when using Pages Functions with the @astrojs/cloudflare External link icon Open external link adapter.

Advanced mode: This mode is used when you want to run your Function in advanced mode. This mode picks up the _worker.js in dist , or a directory mode where Pages will compile the Worker out of a Functions folder in the project root.

If no mode is set, the default is "advanced" .

Directory mode: This mode is used when you want to run your Pages Function in directory mode. In this mode, the adapter will compile the client-side part of your application the same way, but it will move the Worker into a functions folder in the project root. The adapter will allow you to access your Pages Functions from your functions folder. This allows you to add Pages Plugins and Middleware which can be checked into version control.

To use directory mode, modify your astro.config.mjs file to add mode: "directory" to the adapter configuration:

astro.config.mjs export default defineConfig ( { output : 'server' , adapter : cloudflare ( { mode : "directory" } ) , } ) ;

​​ Use bindings in your Astro application

A binding allows your application to interact with Cloudflare developer products, such as KV, Durable Object, R2, and D1 External link icon Open external link .

In Astro you can add server-side code via endpoints External link icon Open external link , in such endpoints you can then use the getRuntime() method to access Cloudflare’s environment and consecutively any bindings set for your application.

The following code block shows an example of accessing a KV namespace in Astro.

src/my-endpoint.ts import type { APIContext } from "astro" ; import { getRuntime } from "@astrojs/cloudflare/runtime" ; export async function get ( { request } : APIContext ) => { const runtime = getRuntime ( request ) ; const { MY_KV } = ( runtime . env as { MY_KV : KVNamespace } ) ) ; return { } ; } ;

​​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Astro site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.