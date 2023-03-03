Deploy an Astro site
Astro is an all-in-one web framework for building fast, content-focused websites. By default, Astro builds websites that have zero JavaScript runtime code.
Refer to the Astro Docs to learn more about Astro or for assistance with an Astro project.
In this guide, you will create a new Astro application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
Setting up a new project
Create a new project directory and then initiate Astro’s official setup tool by running:
$ npm create [email protected]
$ cd <project-name>
Astro will ask:
Which project type you would like to set up. Your answers will not affect the rest of this tutorial. Select an answer ideal for your project.
If you want to install dependencies. Select
Yes. If you select
No, you must run
npm installbefore running or building your application for the first time.
If you want to set initialize a Git repository. We recommend you to select
Noand follow this guide’s Git instructions below. If you select
Yes, do not follow the below Git instructions precisely but adjust them to your needs.
Astro configuration
You can deploy an Astro Server-side Rendered (SSR) site to Cloudflare Pages using the
@astrojs/cloudflare adapter. SSR sites render on Pages Functions and allow for dynamic functionality and customizations.
To enable an SSR site and deploy to Cloudflare Pages, add the
@astrojs/cloudflare adapter to your project’s
package.json by running:
$ npm run astro add cloudflare
Before you continue
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git. If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook on how to set up Git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Refer to the GitHub documentation and Git documentation for more information.
Creating a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After your repository is set up, push your application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
# Setup the local repository
$ git init
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<username>/<repo>
$ git branch -M main
# Commit all initial files
$ git add -A
$ git commit -m "initial commit"
# Send commit to new GitHub repo
$ git push -u origin main
Deploying with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project.
You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this so that it can monitor and deploy your projects from the source. You may narrow access to specific repositories if you prefer; however, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.
Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Framework preset
Astro
|Build command
npm run build
|Build directory
dist
|Environment Variables
NODE_VERSION: 16.12.0
Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository’s name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your
*.pages.dev subdomain.
After completing configuration, select Save and Deploy.
You will see your first deployment in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified.
Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.
Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments, which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production.
Modes
There are currently two modes supported when using Pages Functions with the
@astrojs/cloudflare adapter.
- Advanced mode: This mode is used when you want to run your Function in
advancedmode. This mode picks up the
_worker.jsin
dist, or a directory mode where Pages will compile the Worker out of a Functions folder in the project root.
- Directory mode: This mode is used when you want to run your Pages Function in
directorymode. In this mode, the adapter will compile the client-side part of your application the same way, but it will move the Worker into a
functionsfolder in the project root. The adapter will allow you to access your Pages Functions from your
functionsfolder. This allows you to add Pages Plugins and Middleware which can be checked into version control.
To use
directory mode, modify your
astro.config.mjs file to add
mode: "directory" to the adapter configuration:
astro.config.mjs
export default defineConfig({ output: 'server', adapter: cloudflare({ mode: "directory" }),
});
Use bindings in your Astro application
A binding allows your application to interact with Cloudflare developer products, such as KV, Durable Object, R2, and D1.
In Astro you can add server-side code via endpoints, in such endpoints you can then use the
getRuntime() method to access Cloudflare’s environment and consecutively any bindings set for your application.
The following code block shows an example of accessing a KV namespace in Astro.
src/my-endpoint.ts
import type { APIContext } from "astro";
import { getRuntime } from "@astrojs/cloudflare/runtime";
export async function get({request}: APIContext) => { const runtime = getRuntime(request); // the type KVNamespace comes from the @cloudflare/workers-types package const { MY_KV } = (runtime.env as { MY_KV: KVNamespace }));
return { // ... };
};
Learn more
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Astro site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.