Durable Object Namespace

Description

The DurableObjectNamespace interface is used to obtain a reference to a new or existing Durable Object instance. The interface is accessible from the fetch handler on a Cloudflare Worker via the env parameter, which is the standard interface when referencing bindings declared in wrangler.toml .

This interface defines several methods that can be used to create an ID for a Durable Object instance. Note that creating an ID for a Durable Object instance does not create the Durable Object. The Durable Object is created lazily after calling DurableObjectNamespace::get to create a DurableObjectStub from a DurableObjectId . This ensures that objects are not constructed until they are actually accessed.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; // Durable Object export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { ... } // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; // A stub is a client Object used to invoke methods defined by the Durable Object instance const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; ... } } import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export interface Env { MY_DURABLE_OBJECT : DurableObjectNamespace < MyDurableObject >; } // Durable Object export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { ... } // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; // A stub is a client Object used to invoke methods defined by the Durable Object instance const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; ... } } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Methods

idFromName

idFromName creates a DurableObjectId which refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class from a particular name.

const fooId = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; const barId = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "bar" ) ;

Parameters

A required string to be used to generate a DurableObjectId corresponding to the name of a Durable Object instance.

Return values

A DurableObjectId referring to an instance of a Durable Object class.

newUniqueId

newUniqueId creates a DurableObjectId which refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class.

const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; const euId = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId ( { jurisdiction : "eu" } ) ;

newUniqueId IDs created by newUniqueId will result in lower latencies when getting a DurableObjectStub relative to idFromName .

Parameters

An optional object with the key jurisdiction and value of a jurisdiction string.

Return values

A DurableObjectId referring to an instance of the Durable Object class.

idFromString

idFromString creates a DurableObjectId from a previously generated ID that has been converted to a string. This method ensures the ID is valid, for example, it checks that the ID consists of 64 hex digits.

// Create a new unique ID const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; // Save the unique ID elsewhere, e.g. a session cookie via id.toString() ... // Recreate the ID from the string const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromString ( session_id ) ;

Parameters

A required string corresponding to a DurableObjectId previously generated either by newUniqueId or idFromName .

Return values

A DurableObjectId referring to an instance of a Durable Object class.

get

get obtains a DurableObjectStub from a DurableObjectId which can be used to invoke methods on a Durable Object instance.

const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ;

Parameters

A required DurableObjectId and an optional object with the key locationHint and value of a locationHint string.

Return values

A DurableObjectStub referring to an instance of a Durable Object class.

jurisdiction

jurisdiction creates a subnamespace from a namespace where all Durable Object instance IDs and references created from that subnamespace will be restricted to the specified jurisdiction.

const subnamespace = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . jurisdiction ( "foo" ) ; const euId = subnamespace . idFromName ( "foo" ) ;

Parameters

A required jurisdiction string.

Return values

A DurableObjectNamespace scoped to a particular geographic jurisdiction.