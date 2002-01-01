Durable Object Namespace
The
DurableObjectNamespace interface is used to obtain a reference to a new or existing Durable Object instance. The interface is accessible from the fetch handler on a Cloudflare Worker via the
env parameter, which is the standard interface when referencing bindings declared in
wrangler.toml.
This interface defines several methods that can be used to create an ID for a Durable Object instance. Note that creating an ID for a Durable Object instance does not create the Durable Object. The Durable Object is created lazily after calling
DurableObjectNamespace::get to create a
DurableObjectStub from a
DurableObjectId. This ensures that objects are not constructed until they are actually accessed.
idFromName creates a
DurableObjectId which refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class from a particular name.
- A required string to be used to generate a
DurableObjectIdcorresponding to the name of a Durable Object instance.
- A
DurableObjectIdreferring to an instance of a Durable Object class.
newUniqueId creates a
DurableObjectId which refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class.
- An optional object with the key
jurisdictionand value of a jurisdiction string.
- A
DurableObjectIdreferring to an instance of the Durable Object class.
idFromString creates a
DurableObjectId from a previously generated ID that has been converted to a string. This method ensures the ID is valid, for example, it checks that the ID consists of 64 hex digits.
- A required string corresponding to a
DurableObjectIdpreviously generated either by
newUniqueIdor
idFromName.
- A
DurableObjectIdreferring to an instance of a Durable Object class.
get obtains a
DurableObjectStub from a
DurableObjectId which can be used to invoke methods on a Durable Object instance.
- A required
DurableObjectIdand an optional object with the key
locationHintand value of a locationHint string.
- A
DurableObjectStubreferring to an instance of a Durable Object class.
jurisdiction creates a subnamespace from a namespace where all Durable Object instance IDs and references created from that subnamespace will be restricted to the specified jurisdiction.
- A required jurisdiction string.
- A
DurableObjectNamespacescoped to a particular geographic jurisdiction.